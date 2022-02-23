CHEYENNE – Matt Pietsch is his own harshest critic, often nit-picking his performances in the swimming pool.
From starts to turns and tempo, there’s always something the Cheyenne Central senior thinks he could have done better. Indians coach Josh Bott learned early on that Pietsch was probably never going to be satisfied with a race.
That’s why Bott was taken aback when Pietsch approached him after winning the 200-yard freestyle final at Saturday’s Wyoming Class 4A state meet.
“He told me he felt like he swam that race about as well as he was capable of,” Bott said. “It made me feel really good to hear him say that because there were little adjustments he wanted to make even after a pretty strong prelim swim.”
Pietsch also won the 100-yard backstroke state championship, and helped Central win the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. He broke Central’s 100 backstroke record twice, and also was voted both the athlete of the meet and athlete of the year by 4A’s coaches.
Those efforts also earned Pietsch Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Pietsch wanted to swim the 200 more aggressively in the finals. He ended up winning the final by a hair more than three seconds.
“It’s easy for guys to get to the state meet, spin their arms and not really think about if they’re grabbing water or if their turns are on point,” Bott said. “He jumped out of the pool after the prelims and said, ‘I think I can go harder tomorrow. I don’t want to mess around. I want to get after it.’”
Pietsch wasn’t leaving anything to chance this season.
He was so dissatisfied with how his sophomore and junior campaigns ended that he started swimming year-round for the first time. It wasn’t his goal to be named athlete of the year or athlete of the meet. He always thought it would feel incredible to earn those honors since he first saw them handed out after the state meet his freshman year. Instead, the goal was state championships.
“I was tired of having a bad taste in my mouth, so that motivated me,” he said. “I thought about it every day during practice. I needed to keep pushing to finally have a state meet that went the way I wanted it to.”
Central’s 100 backstroke record also was a frequent focus after he posted a time of 53.90 seconds during the club season. Thomas Reams set the standard of 53.14 seconds with his runner-up finish at the 2014 high school state meet.
“I thought I had a shot at it if I kept my nose to the grindstone, kept working hard and kept getting better,” Pietsch said. “The more time you spend swimming, though, the less time you’ll cut when you taper. I wasn’t sure how fast I was going to go at the state meet.”
He clocked in at 53 seconds during Friday’s preliminary heats. Pietsch felt lucky to not just reset the record Saturday, but even win the race.
“I rolled over a little bit soon, and wasn’t able to get a very good push off the wall on my final turn,” Pietsch said. “That didn’t give me very much momentum going back the other way.”
That stumble helped Evanston senior Jaxson Nicholls cut into the lead, but Pietsch still finished in 52.68. That was four-tenths of a second faster than Nicholls.
Helping Pietsch exceed his own expectations and have his off-season work rewarded was satisfying for Bott.
“Nobody knows better than the coaches and swimmers how much time and effort they put into something,” Bott said. “To see it work out in the end is what it’s all about. That’s what keeps us coaches coming back.”
While this was Pietsch’s first year focusing on swimming during the off-season, it’s not the first year he has gone above and beyond what’s expected of him during the high school calendar. Pietsch started training with his mother, Lara Pietsch, at the Cheyenne Aquatic Center as an eighth-grader. The goal back then was to help him qualify for the 4A state meet as a freshman. He made the consolation finals in two events that season.
The pair continued the morning sessions throughout Pietsch’s high school career. Lara deserves a lot of credit for what he accomplished.
“She would say she’s just there to hold me accountable and was doing what I said I wanted to do,” said Pietsch, who will swim for NCAA Division II Augustana University next season. “She swam in high school, and picked up quite a bit about the sport by coaching my sister.
“She’s forgotten more about swimming than most people know, and she’s helped me a lot.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Keagan Bartlett, Isael Beal, Jack Ring and Wyatt Weiss, wrestling, Cheyenne Central: Bartlett, a junior 195-pounder, went 3-0 with two pins to win the Class 4A East Regional title.
Beal, a freshman 106-pounder, was 2-0 with two pins.
Ring, a junior 170-pounder, was 4-0 with four pins.
Weiss, a sophomore 113-pounder, went 3-0 with a pin and a major decision.
n Luke Constantino, boys swimming, Cheyenne South: The senior won the 50-yard freestyle championship at the Class 4A boys state meet in 21.87 seconds. He also was third in the 100 freestyle (48.92 seconds) and was part of a pair of runner-up relay teams.
The Bison were third in the team standings to take home their first trophy from the state meet in school history.
n Abby Gray, girls basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior averaged 18 points to help the Lady Hornets go 1-1 on the week.
n Colter Haws, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: The senior went 3-0 with a pin to win the 195-pound title at the Class 3A East Regional.
n Jordan Jones and Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, Cheyenne East: Jones, a senior, averaged 14.5 points to help the top-ranked Lady Thunderbirds go 2-0 on the week.
Liljedahl, a junior, averaged 13.5 points in those games.
n Stu Lerwick, boys basketball, Pine Bluffs: The junior averaged 31 points to help the No. 1-ranked Hornets to a pair of wins. That included a school-record 50 points during an 85-48 win at Lingle-Fort Laramie. Lerwick was 20 of 27 from the floor against the Doggers.
n Ethan Merrill, boys swimming, Central: Merrill, a junior, repeated as the state champion in both the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 57.90 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (59.13 seconds) at the Class 4A boys state meet in Gillette.
Merrill also was on the Indians’ state championship 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Central was second in the team standings.
n LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, South: The senior guard averaged 15.5 points during the Bison’s losses to Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.
n Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 19 points to help the Indians to a pair of wins. He also grabbed 18 rebounds during Central’s 51-32 win over Laramie.