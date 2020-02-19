Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault, 18, poses for a photo Tuesday at the school. Migneault earned this week’s Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff. Visit WyomingNews.com for a video interview with Migneault. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Kaitlyn Migneault won shot put at the Simplot Games on Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, with a heave of 41 feet, 7 inches. That mark was a new personal record for Migneault. Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Kaitlyn Migneault was nervous about competing at the Simplot Games indoor track meet Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
It wasn’t the prestigious nature of the meet that filled the Cheyenne Central senior’s stomach with butterflies. And it wasn’t the high level of competition that put her on edge. She had grown accustomed to those elements of the meet in her two prior trips to the event.