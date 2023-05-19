CASPER — The judge having to untangle the tape measure allowed anticipation to build inside Cheyenne Central junior Hadyn Fleming.
“Well, that was worth the wait,” the judge said before announcing how far Fleming had flung the discus.
Fleming spiked his discus with two hands in celebration and let out an exuberant roar once his mark of 164 feet was called out. That preliminary round toss was good enough for Fleming to run away with the championship at the Class 4A state track and field meet.
“I’m kind of embarrassed I did that,” Fleming said of his rare show of emotion. “I got a little too excited.”
Fleming posted marks on three of his six throws Friday morning. His second-best mark of 152-3 would have been good enough for second place. His third-best toss of 145-6 would have placed third.
Laramie senior Christopher Gonzales finished second with a personal-best throw of 149-7.
Fleming entered the meet with the top throw in 4A at 159-9, but he was so excited to compete at state that he couldn’t get back to sleep after waking up at 6 a.m. Friday.
He watched video of himself throwing in an effort to use his sleeplessness in a positive way.
“I really wanted to win this meet,” Fleming said. “I dreamt about it, and I felt it. Watching film this morning instead of lying in bed trying to get back to sleep put me in the right head space.”
Fleming wasn’t sure how his winning throw would mark when the disc left his hand, but he felt it was a good throw.
“When it’s a really good throw, it feels different,” Fleming said. “But it wasn’t like I was thinking, ‘Oh, wow, that’s a really good throw.’ Everything fit together and felt clean.
“It’s not like in football where you just blow by somebody and make a big tackle and know you’ve made a big play. It just felt smooth leaving my hand.”
Morrell 2-for-2
Central senior Sydney Morrell won the 3,200-meter run going away Thursday afternoon.
The 800-meter run Friday morning was a different story with the same result. Cody junior Ada Nelson was breathing down Morrell’s neck the entire race, but Morrell held her off at the finish to claim her second state championship in as many races.
Morrell finished in a best-of-the-best time of 2 minutes, 14.21 seconds. Nelson checked in at 2:14.45.
“I knew that was going to be the case because our times the entire season were relatively close,” Morrell said. “We had the same situation at the (invitation-only Wyoming) Track Classic where it came down to me and her competing for first.
“Hearing her right behind me the whole time was just more motivation to keep running faster. I felt a little more in control than I had before, and I felt like I had her beaten when we came around the corner for the last 200 (meters).”
Morrell also bested Nelson in the 800 at the Track Classic. However, Morrell ran that race shortly after winning the 1,600 and trailed Nelson for much of the event.
“I liked how I was able to play this one out better,” said Morrell, who also qualified for today’s 400 final. “I took control of the entire race and kept it right where I wanted it.”
Central senior Averie Perriton captured fourth (2:22.34), and junior Emma Hofmeister placed eighth (2:23.59).
Hoffmeister, Lauren Clark, Rian Cordell-Reiner and Sydney Gough placed second in the 4x800 relay (9:49.14). Cody won the race in 9:26.48 to break a state record Central set in 2018.
The Lady Indians lead the 4A team standings with 83 points. Natrona County is second (59), and Cheyenne East is seventh (27).
Baillie wins elusive title
Central senior Madisyn Baillie has been one of Wyoming’s best hurdlers and jumpers the past three years, but hasn’t had any state championships to show for her efforts. Baillie is brutally blunt in her assessment of her previous state meet performances.
“I’ve always choked at state,” Baillie said matter-of-factly.
Baillie got the monkey off her back in high jump Friday, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches to claim the state title. Baillie didn’t record her first miss until she was attempting 5-6 as the final athlete in the field.
“I haven’t been a state champ or all-state before, so it feels really good to finally get it my senior year,” said Baillie, who will compete at NCAA Division I Southern Utah next season.
Baillie had to run the 300-meter hurdles preliminaries during high jump. Having a grueling race such as that in the middle of an event is detrimental for many athletes. Baillie found it beneficial.
“That helped me get warm,” she said. “It didn’t kill me that much, and I still had something left in my legs when I got done.”
Central high jump coach Fred Pillivant had Baillie start running 300s in the middle of high jumping practice after seeing the event schedule for this year’s state meet. That helped Baillie build a level of comfort with what she had to do Friday.
Tempel takes triple
Central sophomore Karson Tempel felt like her best jumps of the 4A girls triple jump were left unmarked because of fouls. The ones that counted were still awfully impressive.
Tempel walked away with a state championship with a top leap of 37-10. She scratched her first and third jumps of the preliminaries, but managed to reach the finals with a solid second jump.
Tempel entered the meet eyeing the all-class state record of 39-10¼ set by Evanston’s Leila Martinez in 2017.
“I’m so encouraged for next year, because I have something to go for in that state record,” Tempel said. “Now, I can keep improving and go for that my next two years.
“I think adrenaline, wind and my taper were the biggest factors in all those scratches. I was nervous all day, and my adrenaline was pumping so hard once we got going that it probably added an extra four inches to all those approaches and caused me to foul.”
Indians senior Richard Prescott was in line to repeat as 4A boys triple jump champion, but Kelly Walsh sophomore Landon Walker uncorked a leap of 45-9 on his final jump to claim the crown.
Prescott had one more attempt left after Walker’s mark, and landed a 45-8¼ to finish second.
Prescott was disappointed in the result, but was happy he was able to compete considering the limited number of meets he was able to compete in after tearing his right hamstring during the indoor season.
“My hamstring doesn’t hurt anymore, but I wasn’t really able to practice at all, and I didn’t get that many meets in during the season,” Prescott said. “I’m happy with how I placed, despite everything I went through injury-wise, and I’m happy that I still have college track to look forward to. Hopefully, I’ll be able to make up for this season there.”
Central’s boys are second in the team standings with 51 points. Natrona County leads with 57.
Pine throwers shine
Mitchell Birkhofer won shot put in Pine Bluffs’ final regular-season meet and backed that with a win at the Class 2A East Regional. The junior made it three consecutive victories by winning the 2A state title with a heave of 46-10 Friday.
“I just kept getting better in practice and kept building on what I did in meets,” Birkhofer said. “Our coaches did a really good job of pushing us and keeping us motivated in practice.
“I had a good regional, so I felt really good about my chances coming into this meet. I knew I could win if I kept doing what I had been. The stakes felt higher, but all I could do was throw my best.”
Birkhofer was joined on the podium by senior Stu Lerwick, who was third at 44-4¼. Lerwick also took third in long jump (20-1¾).
Birkhofer and Lerwick weren’t the only Pine Bluffs throwers to reach the podium Friday. Sophomore Jessica Hoffman claimed the girls discus title with a heave of 117 feet, which was 9-7 better than the runner-up.
Burns junior Brooke K. Hansen placed third (103-8), while senior Daljit Kaur finished fourth (102-4).
The Pine girls are tied with Kemmerer for second in the 2A team standings with 56 points. Big Piney leads the field at 70. Burns is fifth (33.5).
Pine Bluffs’ boys are fourth (35) and Burns fifth (32.5).
Other notables
The East boys 4x100 relay team of Jude Guevara, Dominic Kaszas, Garet Schlabs and David Hondel captured second in 43.12 seconds.
Central junior Bridger Brokaw was second in the 800 (1:55.67).
Burns junior Bella Laguna cleared 8-6 to place third in 2A girls pole vault.