CHEYENNE — Hadyn Fleming is convinced one of his near-misses is going to count, but that doesn’t make them any easier to stomach at the moment.
The Cheyenne Central junior placed second in discus at Friday’s Okie Blanchard Invitational with a toss of 137 feet. He won shot put with a heave of 51-4.
Fleming has finished no worse than fourth in discus at any of the Indians’ three meets this spring. He has a season-best of 143-1, but what he and coach Bruce Mowry believe are his longest throws have landed outside the sector, resulting in fouls.
“His results don’t really show where he’s at right now,” Mowry said. “He’s fouled on some really big throws. I mean some really big ones.
“He knows he’s the guy to beat this season, and he’s preparing hard. He just needs to get one of his big ones to fall.”
Fleming said his fouls and shorter-than-normal throws are a result of his technique being slightly off. The issues are correctable, he said.
“I feel pretty good about this year,” he said. “I started things off pretty well with indoor. Now, I have to transfer that over to outdoor.”
Fleming placed second at the Class 4A state indoor meet in shot put with a heave of 52-1. As a sophomore, he was fourth in discus at the state outdoor meet with a top toss of 145-3. All three athletes who placed in front of him graduated, but Fleming is taking nothing for granted. He knows his ascent up the podium is anything but guaranteed.
That’s why he spent the summer attending throwing camps. It also led him to Arizona one weekend over Christmas break, where he worked out with University of Arizona throwers, including NCAA indoor shot put champion Jordan Geist.
“I was really fortunate they were willing to take the time to help me,” Fleming said. “They went over some almost basic things, but they also stressed getting into the weight room and working on my footwork. Those are the two things I’ve been focused on since meeting with them.
“I’ve tried to use their advice, because they really know what they’re talking about. They’re little things that build up to a big thing.”
The most important thing Fleming picked up on his Arizona trip was Geist’s description of the throwing events.
“He told me it’s like the world’s easiest puzzle. You know where the pieces are supposed to go, but you have to get them perfect,” Fleming said.
Although Mowry is Central’s boys coach, he coaches all of the Indians’ throwers. He is OK with his athletes getting coaching from other reputable sources.
“It’s always good to hear things from a different perspective because they might say something in a different way that hits home for that athlete,” Mowry said. “Getting as much information as you can is really good for throwers.”
Fleming’s cousin, Grayson Fleming, helped arrange the training weekend at his alma mater. Grayson, who graduated from Cheyenne Central in 2014, was a standout thrower for the Indians. He won the Class 4A discus title as a senior before finding success as a walk-on at Arizona.
Grayson’s success has had a profound impact on Hadyn.
“He has been my No. 1 mentor,” Fleming said. “We’ll text after every meet. I send him my videos for him to look at. I’ve been very lucky and fortunate to have someone like him in my life.
“He got me into throwing in sixth or seventh grade, and I fell in love with it. I want to do this in college, and I’m willing to put in the blood, sweat and tears to make that happen.”
Central boys win Okie Invite
Fleming’s shot put win was one of six for the Central boys on Friday at the Okie Blanchard Invitational. The Indians claimed the team title.
Central’s 4x400 relay team of Lucas Linde, Dylan Teasley, Tucker Martino and Kain Urdialles finished in 3 minutes, 35.24 seconds. The 4x800 quartet of Trevor Schmidt, Race Morrell, Zane Reed and Jonah Rigg won in 8:36.08).
Shawn Basart won the 110 hurdles (16.57 seconds) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (43.33).
Tegan Krause won the 200-meter dash (22.88), while Toren Rohde won the 800 (2:02.96).
East’s boys saw Dominic Kaszas, Marik Cummings and Jude Guevara place first, second and third, respectively, in the 100. Those three joined Garet Schlabs on the winning 4x100-meter relay team that finished in a school record time of 42.24 seconds.
Burns senior Cody Hape won the 400 (49.90) and placed second in the 200 (22.99).
Central senior Madisyn Baillie won high jump (5-3) and the 300 hurdles (45.28) while placing second in the 100 hurdles (15.53). Brinkley Lewis cleared 11-0 to win pole vault.
Sophomore Karson Tempel won triple jump with a mark of 38-3. That broke a school record set in 2003 by Brittany Woodard.
East’s Taliah Morris won both long jump (19-7½) and the 100-meter dash (12.77). She also joined Bradie Schlabs, Sydni Sawyer and Kendra upton on the winning 4x400 relay (4:09.02).
The Lady Thunderbirds’ 4x800 relay team of Leslie Guerrero, Gracie Craig, Daira Ruiz and Emma Smith won in 11:06.60.