CASPER – Cheyenne Central junior Sydney Morrell and senior Kaya Pillivant stayed with the pack for the first half of the 3,200-meter run Thursday at the Class 4A state track and field meet in Casper.
Morrell and Pillivant wanted to feel out the pace and not make their move too early. Then they dropped the hammer and pulled away from the field.
Morrell won the race in a Best of the Best time of 11 minutes, 20.22 seconds. Pillivant was second in 11:25.42, and Central sophomore Emma Hofmeister took fifth (11:51.14). Cheyenne East sophomore Emma Smith also hit the podium with a seventh-place time of 11:56.12.
“We wanted to stick with the leader at least for the first mile,” Morrell said. “We looked at each other after the first mile and said, ‘We gotta go.’ We made our move and took on that last mile together.
“We knew we had to pull away from the pack if we wanted to get a faster time.”
Morrell thought the midway point was the time to make her move because she still felt fresh, despite the cold, wet weather.
“I felt like I had more speed in me than I had used up to that point,” she said. “I kind of got the sense the other runners had already expended a lot of energy, and we had a lot left to take on the rest of the race.
“I run better in the cold. Last year, it was really hot when we ran the (3,200), and I don’t run well at all in the heat. It just takes the energy out of me. Running in the snow is just fun.”
Burns’ Emma Gonzalez also found the weather to her liking during the Class 3A 3,200. The senior kept Rawlins junior Ryann Smith in her sights for the first half of the race, and made her move to the front when Smith started to fade halfway through the race.
Gonzalez claimed the state title in 11:32.18, finishing with a fist pump as she crossed the finish line nearly four seconds ahead of the runner-up.
Gonzalez said her celebration was a release of frustration after a spring in which she frequently posted times that didn’t meet her goals coming out of the indoor track season that saw her win the 1,600-meter state championship.
“Coming out here in this beautiful, snowy weather put me in a good mood,” Gonzalez said. “My parents, my coaches and my teammates have put so much work and so much energy into me, and I’m glad I was able to win this title for all of them. It wasn’t just about me; it was about everyone else around me who believed in me.”
Gonzalez was runner-up behind Smith in both the 1,600 and 3,200 at last week’s 3A East Regional in Newcastle. She also was third when Smith won the 800.
“That was upsetting, but I reminded myself I was trying to peak for state and not regionals,” Gonzalez said. “Last week was the first time I had run against (Smith), and I learned she was the type of girl who liked to start out hard and be aggressive early in the race.
“I thought I’d have to run her race and, essentially, beat her at her own game. I saw her fading and her form start to go, and that’s when I made my move.”
Senior Tristant Knueppel captured second in the 3,200 for the Central boys in 9:46.63. Classmate Jacob Frentheway was third in 9:54.06.
Jackson senior Mason Wheeler bested the field, finishing in 9:45.46.54.
The Indians' game plan going into the race was for Frentheway to lead Knueppel, who doesn’t think of himself as a distance runner.
“This is only my third time running the 3,200 this season,” Knueppel said. “I’m a little faster, more of a mid-distance guy, and I like to run those shorter distances. The longer races are harder for me.
“I’m a little disappointed I couldn’t catch (Wheeler) over those last 100 meters, because I’ve always thought I have a pretty good kick. He’s a really great competitor, and he did a good job of holding me off.”
Central’s girls are the reigning 4A team champions, and they sit second in the team race after the first day with 33 points. Sheridan leads the field with 42.
The Lady Indians’ quartet of Pillivant, Karson Tempel, Kylie Vercelli and Joslyn Siedenburg placed third in 4:23.10.
The Indians boys lead the team standings with 16 points, while Sheridan is second with 15.
The East boys sit sixth in the team standings with six points. The Thunderbirds picked up those points from their third-place 1,600-meter sprint medley quartet of juniors Marik Cummings and Garet Schlabs, senior Ian Garcia and sophomore Caleb Ruff. They finished in 3:41.78.
The Burns girls are third in 3A with 14 points. The Lady Broncs also placed fifth in the 1,600-meter sprint medley.