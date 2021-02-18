CHEYENNE – Matt Pietsch is typically brimming with excitement on the eve of the Class 4A boys state swimming and diving championships.
The junior has qualified for the state meet every season of his Cheyenne Central career.
He loves testing himself against the state’s best, but this season is different. This is his first under coach Josh Bott.
“I’ve seen data from his team’s tapers in previous years, and how much time his swimmers cut at the end of the season,” Pietsch said. “We’ve been working really hard as a team, and I think we can cut quite a bit of time and surprise people at state.”
The preliminaries of the 4A state meet start at 2 p.m. today at the Laramie High Natatorium. The finals are set to start at 9 a.m. Friday.
Bott coached five girls teams and three boys squads to state championships during his seven-year run at Campbell County High in Gillette. He regularly tests his teams during the season, and he likes what he has seen from his inaugural Indians squad when compared to previous teams he coached.
“The things these guys are doing look good right now,” Bott said. “Looking at what they did all season, the hard work and the breakdown they got is lining up well (with past teams).
“We had a pretty tired conference swim meet. I’ve watched them look just a little bit better throughout the taper process, and that’s exciting.”
Pietsch exceeded the 4A state qualifying standard in seven of eight individual swimming events. He has a hard time pinpointing which event is his best. That’s due, in part, to the fact he has improved so dramatically in events he used to struggle with and stayed nearly the same in events that used to be his strongest.
“When I started, I was a really good backstroker,” Pietsch said. “I eventually got pretty good in butterfly. Eventually, I got pretty good in the freestyle events because I had more yards under my belt.”
The state qualifying lists bear that out.
Pietsch posted the third-fastest time in 4A in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 53.13 seconds), 100 back (57.83 seconds) and 200 individual medley (2:08.08); the fourth-fastest in the 100 butterfly (55.40), and the fifth-fastest in the 500 free (5:17.42). His times in the 100 and 50 freestyles also rank in the top 12.
“I don’t really have one event that stands out,” he said. “I have quite a few that are good, but not necessarily elite.”
Bott isn’t surprised to hear Pietsch’s blunt assessment of his standing within the state.
“I’ve never seen him get out of the water and say he had a perfect race,” the coach said. “He always has something on his mind he wants to work on to get a little better. He knows he needs to improve, and he wants to improve.
“A guy like (Pietsch) who wants to get better and is willing to work hard during the week to reach his goals is a pleasure to coach.”
Pietsch placed fourth in the 500 free (5:14.49) at last year’s state meet. He was 11th in that event as a freshman, while also taking 11th in the 100 butterfly.
He is confident the training he did this season will help him reach the championship finals in both individual events he swims this week.
“I trained with the most intensity I have my entire life,” Pietsch said. “Every day, I got out of bed, and it hurt. My body was very broken down from our training. I could see in my times that I was tired, so I tried to focus on the fact it was going to pay off at the end of the season.
“Right now, I feel great. It’s been hard to rein myself in as we taper, but I know I have to be smart, rest up and save my energy and let my body heal.”
On the mat
COVID-19 has changed all aspects of high school sports in Wyoming, including the regional wrestling tournaments. Central, Cheyenne East and Cheyenne South will wrestle a City Championship instead of going to the 4A East Regional, where they’d see Campbell County, Laramie, Natrona County, Sheridan and Thunder Basin.
Wrestling starts at 11 a.m. Friday at Storey Gym. The medal round is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Burns-Pine Bluffs will wrestle at the Class 3A Southeast Regional in Wheatland. That tournament also includes Rawlins and Torrington.
On the track
The Central, East and South indoor track and field teams will take part in a state qualifying meet Friday in Gillette. That meet was slated for last Saturday, but inclement weather and hazardous road conditions forced that event to be postponed until Friday.