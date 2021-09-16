CHEYENNE – Mike Lepore entered the golf season thinking his Cheyenne Central boys squad could be among those in the conversation for a state championship.
The Indians’ performance this season has done little to dampen those expectations.
Central stumbled out of the gate, finishing fourth at the Gillette Invitational. It rebounded with a runner-up effort, followed by a third-place showing. Last week, the Indians edged Sheridan by four strokes to win the Class 4A East state qualifier. Their score of 630 also would have won the West qualifier.
Central hopes it continues to trend upward when the 4A state tournament starts Friday at Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson. The second round of the tournament will be played at Shooting Star Golf Course on Saturday in Teton Village.
“It’s going to be an interesting state tournament because very few people have played these golf courses,” Lepore said. “They’re two different golf courses, and they’re unlike anything we have seen all season long.
“It’s going to come down to the team that handles that situation the best. I think we’re in a good place right now and have as good a chance as anybody.”
Junior Caden Cunningham – who split 13th at last year’s 4A state tournament – has been a steady force for the Indians all season, and has three runner-up finishes to his name.
Central’s confidence also comes from the fact its other four players have performed well this season. Alexander Miller earned all-state honors with an eighth-place showing at last year’s state meet. He started the season by taking third at the Gillette Invite, but has been up and down since. Miller feels like he has rediscovered his game heading into state.
“It’s been a weird season that was chopped up a lot,” Miller said. “I wasn’t able to play a lot over the summer because I was working, and then I was a little sick last week.
“I’ve figured out I usually play better if I go into a tournament with low expectations. I’m better if I’m chasing something. I need to get back to feeling like I’m chasing.”
Zack Wiltanger placed third at the East qualifier at 14-over 154. He improved his score by six strokes on the second day. Wiltanger credits his improvement this season with learning to play less aggressively.
“I’m hitting more fairways,” he said. “I started to get smarter, and I don’t pull my driver on every hole like I used to. I watched a lot of guys I was playing with hitting irons off the tee, and they were scoring better than me, even though I was out-driving them.
“I’m leaving myself a lot better second shots and some tap-in pars. You don’t have to birdie every hole in high school golf. You just have to get pars.”
Cole Hibbler placed 10th at last week’s state qualifier, carding rounds of 83 and 79 for his best finish of the season. Jayden Erickson was 14th with rounds of 81 and 84. Both players will be crucial this weekend, Lepore said.
“It could come down to the 4s and 5s for each team,” Lepore said. “We need our top three to play well to have a chance, but you also need your fourth or fifth guy to break 80 both days. That will give you a good shot. That’s what it’s going to come down to for most teams.”
On the court
Tennis starts its postseason with regional tournament play Friday and Saturday. The South Regional will be played at Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, the Cheyenne Country Club and Holliday Park in Cheyenne.
Class 4A volleyball teams are starting conference play this week.
Reigning state champion Laramie visits East for a 6 p.m. start tonight. The Thunderbirds play at cross-town rival Cheyenne South at 6 p.m. Friday.
Central hosts South at 6 p.m. tonight. The Indians visit Laramie at 5 p.m. Friday.
Burns plays at Rawlins at 3 p.m. Friday in a 3A East tilt, and hosts Torrington at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Glenrock visits Pine Bluffs at 3 p.m. Saturday in 2A East action.
On the course
Central and East run at the Sweetheart Invitational on Friday in Loveland, Colorado. South and Pine Bluffs-Burns run at the Rawlins Invite on Friday.
In the pool
East visits Central at 4 p.m. Friday.
South swims at the Newcastle Pre-Invite on Friday, and the Newcastle Invite on Saturday.