CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central boys put all five of their scoring runners in the top 8 to win the Sweetheart Invitational on Friday in Loveland, Colorado.
Seniors Jacob and Jason Frentheway finished second and third, respectively. Jacob finished in 16 minutes, 12 seconds, while Jason crossed the finish line in 16:24.
Sophomore Bridger Brokaw placed fifth (16:36), junior Will Barrington was sixth (16:37) and senior Tristan Knueppel was eighth (16:46). Sophomore Trevor Schmidt and junior Zane Reed didn’t factor into the scoring, but finished 17th and 23rd, respectively.
The Indians finished with 24 team points, while runner-up Poudre High of Fort Collins, Colorado, had 69.
Cheyenne East was sixth in the team standings.
On the girls side, Central was fourth with 74 points and East was fifth with 133.
Central junior Sydney Morrell was fifth (19:11) and senior Kaya Pillivant took fifth (19:16). East junior Mikaila Trujillo finished ninth (19:47).
Pine-Burns' Gonzalez second in Rawlins
CHEYENNE — Emma Gonzalez placed second at the Rawlins Invitational with a time of 20:07.31 while the Pine Bluffs-Burns girls cross country team placed fourth with 94 points.
Jordan Griess was 18th (22:27.40) and Merina Theobald was 27th (23:51.93). Freshman Rachel Hedum was 41st for Cheyenne South (26:39.04). Laramie’s Addison Forry placed first timing in at 19:46.48.
South senior Jack Bechtel placed 12th on the boys side with a time of 18:27.83 and classmate Mason Valentine was 25th (19:46.00). Freshman Isaac Freeman was 29th with 20:20.17.
Junior Dylan Ashworth was Pine Bluffs-Burns’ top placer, finishing 28th with a 20:19.23. Sophomore Ethan Norris was 31st (20:23.40). The Pine Bluffs-Burns boys finished fifth as a team with 136 points.