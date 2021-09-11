Pine Bluffs-Burns senior Emma Gonzales approaches the finish line in the Kimball Invitational cross-country meet Friday at the Four Winds Golf Course in Kimbell, Nebraska. Gonzalez distanced herself from the field, running much of the race alone. She won the 5-kilometer event in 20 minutes 22.66 seconds and pacing the combined Pine Bluffs-Burns team to victory.
Cheyenne South senior Jack Bechtel competes in the Kimball Invitational at the Four Winds Golf Course Friday in Kimball, Nebraska. The senior finished the 5-kilometer event in 19 minutes 0.58 seconds for second and paced the Bison to the team victory.
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs-Burns senior Emma Gonzalez ran away with the individual championship at Friday's Kimball (Nebraska) Invitational.
She finished the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 22.66 seconds, which was more than 2 minutes faster than the runner-up. Sophomore Jordan Griess placed third (23:03.38).
Pine Bluffs-Burns won the girls team title with 13 points. They placed all of their scoring runners in the top 23.
The Cheyenne South girls didn't have enough athletes for a team score, but saw freshman Rachel Hedum take 26th (28:25.80).
The South boys claimed top honors by putting three runners in the top five, led by senior Jack Bechtel. He placed second in 19:00.58. Mason Valentine was fourth (19:32.46) and Brayden Sumare was fifth (19:36.22).
South finished with 11 team points. The Pine-Burns boys were third, led by sophomore Ethan Norris' 13th-place finish (20:54.26).