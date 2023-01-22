BURNS – Pine Bluffs had already built a sizeable lead after the first quarter Saturday night in Burns.

Then the Hornets clamped down defensively and put the game out of reach during a 65-27 victory.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus