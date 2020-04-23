CHEYENNE – Even though she attended school in Burns, Erin Griess grew up playing soccer in Cheyenne.
She was part of the Cheyenne Sting competitive youth teams growing up, and migrated to Cheyenne East because Burns High doesn’t have a soccer team.
Griess will continue her soccer career in the capital city after recently signing a letter of intent to suit up for Laramie County Community College.
Former Golden Eagles coach Jim Gardner – who coached Griess during her first two seasons at East – started recruiting Griess for LCCC. Nate Ulness finished the recruiting pitch after Gardner retired from coaching.
Ulness already had been recruiting Griess when he was at Gillette College, and that familiarity factored into Griess’ decision.
“Coach Ulness has a good family environment with his program, and I absolutely loved it,” said Griess, who plans to study exercise science with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.
Griess, a defender, would have been entering her third full season as a starter for East, but her final prep season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She became a starter for the Lady Thunderbirds midway through her freshman season.
Griess earned first team All-East Conference and second team All-Class 4A honors during her junior campaign.
“She is a really solid defender, and is really hard to get by,” said current East coach Rebecca Valdez, who also serves as an assistant at LCCC. “It can be hard to hear her from the sidelines, but she is great about always giving directions and getting people into the right place on defense.
“Her soccer IQ is really good, and she is one of those smart players who can move the players in front of her to help defend. You don’t need to worry about her when she is out there.”
Ulness was impressed by Griess’ savvy, calm demeanor and aggressive play.
“She plays really well out of the back, and looks to connect and move forward when she has the ball,” he said. “She is a big, strong kid, who is really strong in the air.”
Griess spent the winters playing basketball in Burns, but still found time to attend East’s indoor soccer practices during the winter. Her passion for the sport has impressed Ulness as much as her play on the field.
“It’s clear that she loves the sport, coming here from Burns all these years,” Ulness said. “She has been messaging me a lot the past couple weeks, trying to figure out what she can be doing to keep getting better before she comes in this fall.
“She is very dedicated to her craft, and she wants to come in and make an impact right away.”