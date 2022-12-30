CHEYENNE – It was going to be incredibly difficult for the Cheyenne East girls basketball team to top what it accomplished during the 2020-21 campaign.
That squad claimed the Class 4A state championship by closing the season on an 11-game winning streak to finish 20-2. The Lady Thunderbirds had the bulk of the roster returning, and even had standout senior wing Jordan Jones transfer in after her family moved back to Cheyenne in the fall.
East topping what it achieved was going to be nearly impossible, yet that’s exactly what it did.
The T-Birds ran roughshod through their competition, going 28-0 and repeating as 4A state champs. They outscored their foes by an average of 29.4 points per game.
East claimed the title by beating previously unbeaten Cody, 51-41. Jones earned all-state honors for the first time and also picked up Gatorade player of the year honors.
Those feats were voted as the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s sports story of the year by newsroom staffers. East picked up two first-place votes, two second-place votes and one third-place nod.
The T-Birds also had junior guard Boden Liljedahl and sophomore guard Bradie Schlabs earn first team all-state honors for the second time in their careers. Senior forward Kiera Walsh also picked up a second team nod.
Jones and Liljedahl both averaged 14.9 points per game, which tied for fourth in 4A. Jones also ranked ninth in rebounding average (6.2 rpg) and tied for seventh in steals (2.7 spg). Liljedahl paced the state in 3-point shooting percentage (46%), while Schlabs averaged nine points, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
East led the state title game 14-9 as both teams struggled shooting the ball. It broke the game open by scoring 22 points in the third quarter. Liljedahl knocked down three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished the night with a game-best 17 points.
“That first 3 was a big momentum change for our team and for the crowd, as well,” Liljedahl said. “They get us hyped, and that 3 got everyone going and let us know we had it, but we just needed to keep pushing.”
East’s depth also was on display, as four starters were saddled with two fouls during the first half.
“It wouldn’t be basketball without adversity, so we’ve preached that from day one, and we embrace it,” T-Birds coach Eric Westling said. “What’s made this team go is being there for each other, and they stepped up in a tough time.”
Jones has started all 11 games she’s played in for the University of Denver this season. She is the Pioneers’ second-leading scorer at 11.3 points per game, while her 5.4 rebounds per game rank third.
East has pushed its winning streak to 45 games by starting this season 6-0. The T-Birds are outscoring teams by nearly 20 points, and Schlabs and Liljedahl currently rank in the 4A top 10 in both scoring and assists.
East has a chance to tie Wyoming’s all-class girls record for consecutive victories (48) when its hosts current record-holder Douglas on Jan. 7.
2 (tie). Dancing again
The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team was predicted to finish tied for eighth in the Mountain West heading into coach Jeff Linder’s second season at the helm. Coincidentally, that was where Linder’s first Cowboys team finished the season before.
UW defied expectations, competing for an MW title well into the season and earning an at-large berth to the NCAA Tournament. It was the Pokes’ first NCAA bid since the 2015 squad punched its ticket to the Big Dance by winning the MW tournament.
UW lost to Indiana 66-58 in a First Four game to finish the season 25-9. It was the Cowboys’ best winning percentage since 1988.
Fifth-year senior guard Hunter Maldonado was voted to the All-MW first team by both the league’s coaches and media. Sophomore forward Graham Ike earned a first team nod from the media and was voted a second-teamer by the coaches.
The Pokes were predicted to finish second in the MW this season, but have stumbled out of the gate and stand 5-8 overall and 0-1 in league play. Ike – the preseason MW player of the year – has been sidelined with what Linder will only describe as lower leg injury. Ike has been seen on the UW bench with a protective boot on his right leg.
2 (tie). Return to form
Laramie County Community College’s women’s soccer team suffered its first loss before the season even started.
Coach Nate Ulness – who was entering his third season at LCCC – resigned a week before players were due to report to campus for preseason practice. The school tabbed former coach Jim Gardner to serve as interim coach days before the players arrived.
The Golden Eagles started the season 0-5 and were outscored 11-3 in those matches. They appeared to be headed anywhere other than their 13th National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament.
However, LCCC turned its campaign around with a six-match winning streak. It claimed the Region IX title and earned the opportunity to host No. 2-ranked Seminole State in the West Plains District championship match. The Eagles pulled off a 2-1 upset to advance to the NJCAA tourney.
LCCC went 0-2 at the NJCAA tournament and finished the season 11-9-1 overall. Considering how things started, though, the season was a resounding success.
“No other team has faced the kind of hardship we have this season,” freshman Caroline Kuhn said. “No matter how hard it gets, we’re out there giving our all for each other because we’ve been through some really difficult times.
“The start of this season was tough, but it’s made us who we are. Who doesn’t love an underdog story like that?”
4. Legend retires
Cheyenne Central has only had one boys soccer coach since the program started playing in a statewide club league in the 1980s.
That changes this spring.
Tim Denisson tendered his retirement from coaching Nov. 3. He coached the Indians for all 36 seasons the Wyoming High School Activities Association has sanctioned the sport. Central won seven state titles and finished as state runners-up eight more times under Denisson’s leadership. His teams won more than 300 matches.
“He’s a legend and an icon in this state,” Central athletics director Chad Whitworth said. “I’ve watched that program over the course of my time as a student, a coach and AD, and that program has always embraced him.
“… I don’t know that I’ve had anyone say, ‘That guy is bad for kids,’ or come at me with anything other than that he’s great with kids, to kids and how kids feel about him. People felt like that back when I graduated in 1993, and they still feel that way today.”
5 (tie). Drought’s over
Burns had put together a solid season by going 17-12-2 and earning its second consecutive state volleyball berth. However, the Lady Broncs entered the 2A state tourney licking their wounds after being swept by top-ranked Big Horn in the regional title match.
Snapping a 30-year state championship seemed unlikely. Yet that’s exactly what Burns did, beating Big Horn 28-26, 4-25, 25-23, 25-21 in the title tilt.
“I have such a great group of girls, and we all, as a collective, have worked our butts off to get here,” first-year Broncs coach Anndee McKinney said. “It’s so amazing.”
Burns won its first state tournament match in four sets before rallying from a 2-1 deficit to beat Tongue River in the semifinals.
Senior Emma Norris was named to the all-state team for the second time, while junior Brooke Hansen picked up her first all-state nod.
5 (tie). Defying expectations
UW lost more than a dozen transfers, including its leading rusher, leading receiver, top two quarterbacks and both starting cornerbacks. That turnover led to the Cowboys being voted to finish fifth in the MW’s six-team Mountain Division in July’s preseason poll.
Most prognosticators were predicting a three- or four-win season in Laramie.
The Pokes responded by going 7-5 heading into today’s Arizona Bowl matchup with Ohio.
UW was 7-3 and in contention for the division title before losing to visiting Boise State 20-17 on Nov. 19. The Cowboys had first-and-10 from the Boise 21 with 45 seconds remaining, but an interception in the end zone sealed the Broncos’ victory.
UW closed the regular season with a 30-0 loss at Fresno State.
7. End of an era
Cheyenne South spirit coach Kim Robért announced her retirement in late March. She was hired as the school’s first cheer coach in 2009, and guided the Bison to 15 state championships. Robért also coached Cheyenne Central to five state titles.
South became the gold standard for Class 4A cheer during Robért’s tenure. The Bison won five all-girl cheer crowns, five in co-ed sheer and three in game day. They won all three divisions in 2019 and ’21, and took two of three divisions in 2014 and ’18. South also took home four runner-up trophies and three for third-place finishes.
Robért was succeeded by Madeline Moyte, who was among the captains for South’s first state title in 2012. Moyte also was an assistant for Robért for nine seasons.
8. Painfully close
The Cheyenne American Legion Post 6 baseball program finished as Northwest Regional runners-up for the fourth time in program history Aug. 7 in Gillette.
This one, though, undoubtedly stings more than it did in 1991, 2003 and 2006. That’s because the Sixers opened the final Sunday by beating two-time reigning national champion Idaho Falls, Idaho, 9-4 to force a winner-take-all game.
Cheyenne led that contest 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before the Bandits rallied to force extras. Conner Hall dropped a bases-loaded single into shallow right field to secure a 6-5 nine-inning victory that sent Idaho Falls back to the American Legion World Series. The Bandits eventually finished as national runners-up in Shelby, North Carolina.
“I told our guys they did everything they were supposed to, but ended up a couple breaks away from ending up in Shelby,” Post 6 manager Ty Lain said. “I’m proud of them because they never stopped competing and never backed down the whole tournament.”
9. Payday
Former Post 6 standout Brandon Nimmo was one of the most-coveted Major League Baseball free agents this off-season. It was easier to name the teams not rumored to have interest in the 29-year-old outfielder than the teams that did.
Nimmo decided to re-sign with the New York Mets – the team that drafted him No. 13 overall in 2011 – on an 8-year, $162 million contract.
Nimmo has posted a .269 career batting average with 63 home runs, 213 RBI and a .367 on-base percentage in 608 career games.
10. Lepore retires
Central golf coach Mike Lepore called it a career after 34 seasons. He coached the Indians boys to seven state titles and the girls to four crowns. Nine boys won individual state titles under his watch, while three girls took top honors at the state meet.
He said the increase in popularity and skill were what most stood out to him about his time as coach. That was especially true for the girls players.
“When I first started, it was a small miracle if you had a girl somewhere breaking 85,” he said. “Now, you’ve got girls regularly shooting 72. Girls have gotten so much better around the state in all three classifications, especially in the past 10 years. They’re on par with the boys now.”