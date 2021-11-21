CHEYENNE – Five Cheyenne East players were voted to the Class 4A all-state football team, the Wyoming Coaches Association announced Saturday.
Junior receiver Garet Schlabs and junior offensive lineman Trevor Eldridge were both given nods on the offensive side of the ball, along with senior quarterback Gavin Goff. Junior linebacker Ethan Brinkman and senior free safety Cade Pugh were tabbed all-state on defense.
Schlabs led the state in receiving, finishing with 88.4 yards per game and 17 touchdowns, including a 239-yard, three-touchdown game against Campbell County in the first round of the playoffs.
Eldridge helped guide an East offense up front that finished as the second-ranked offense in the state, averaging 382 yards and 32.5 points per game.
Before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee Oct. 8, Goff was leading the state in all-purpose yardage with 249.9 yards per game and had 15 passing touchdowns to go with six rushing touchdowns.
Brinkman finished the season with 111 tackles, which was the most in 4A. He averaged 17.2 defensive points, trailing only Natrona County senior safety Kaeden Wilcox, who was tabbed the 4A defensive player of the year.
Brinkman also had seven tackles for loss and a sack.
Pugh averaged six tackles per game and was 24th in defensive points, averaging 10.1. He broke up six passes and grabbed an interception on the year.
East finished the season 8-3 and advanced to the 4A semifinals.
Cheyenne Central junior Keagan Bartlett was an at-large offensive selection, and Central senior Eli Castillo was the at-large defensive selection.
Bartlett was first in all-purpose offense, finishing with 2,304 total yards and 24 total touchdowns for the Indians (2-8). He was second in the state in rushing with 127.7 yards per game and 15 touchdowns, behind Sheridan junior running back Colson Coon, who was voted the 4A offensive player of the year.
Castillo was third, averaging 17 defensive points and 8.8 tackles per outing. He also racked up five tackles for loss and six sacks to go with a fumble recovery and an interception.
Burns linebacker Cody Winslow was the lone Bronc to earn all-state honors. The senior paced Class 2A with 21.9 defensive points and 13.3 tackles per contest. He also added seven tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and a blocked kick.
Pine Bluffs also saw five athletes named all-state. Juniors Ryan Fornstrom, Stu Lerwick, Dalton Schaefer and Diego Paniagua joined senior Ty Sweeter on the list. Lerwick was also voted Class 1A nine-man offensive player of the year. The quarterback was first in the state in passing with 221.5 yards per game and second in all-purpose offense with 237.5 yards, while accounting for a state-high 26 touchdowns and only tossing three interceptions.
Fornstrom was third in nine-man with 64.7 receiving yards per game while leading the state with 38 receptions and nine touchdowns. He also ranked sixth in defensive points with 21.9 per game, while securing 11 tackles per contest to go with 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
Schaefer was second on the Hornets in rushing with 67.4 yards and led the team with 16 rushing touchdowns. He added 7.3 tackles per game on the defensive side of the ball.
Paniagua finished 13th in individual defense, averaging 16.7 points and 11.2 tackles, while adding seven tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery. Sweeter was seventh in the state with 36.1 receiving yards per game and hauled in six touchdowns on the season. On the defensive side, Sweeter averaged 5.1 tackles with seven tackles for loss, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE TEAM
Indicates unanimous selection.
Offense
Campbell County: OL Taylor Foss, sr.; Cheyenne Central: QB Keagan Bartlett, jr; Cheyenne East: QB Gavin Goff, sr.; WR Garet Schlabs, jr.; OL Trevor Eldridge, jr.; Kelly Walsh: RB Cameron Burkett, sr.; Natrona County: WR Breckin McClintock, jr.; OL Brendyn Nelson, sr.; Rock Springs: TE Isaac Schoenfeld, sr.; WR Andrew Skorcz, sr.; OL Carter McBurnett, jr.; OL Colton Carlsen, sr.; QB Brock Bider, sr.; RB Dylan Coburn, sr.; Sheridan: TE Michael Greer, sr.; WR Dom Kaszas, jr.; OL Chris Larson; OL Ezra Eckland, sr.; RB Colson Coon, jr.; Thunder Basin: WR Cade Ayers, sr.; OL Jayden Luciano, jr.; RB Isaiah Haliburton, sr.; QB Ryan Baker, sr.
Defense
Campbell County: DL Logan Dymond, sr.; LB Will Miller, sr.; Cheyenne Central: LB Eli Castillo, sr.; Cheyenne East: LB Ethan Brinkman, jr.; DB Cade Pugh, sr.; Kelly Walsh: DB Erich Hulshizer, jr.; Natrona County: DL Brendyn Nelson, sr.; LB Jake Sides, sr.; DB Kaeden Wilcox, sr.; Rock Springs: DL Isaac Schoenfeld, sr.; DL Jake Eddy, sr.; LB Cadon Shaklee, sr.; DB Andrew Skorcz, sr.; Sheridan: DL Chris Larson, sr.; LB Michael Greer, sr.; DB Carter McComb, sr.; Thunder Basin: DL Ethan Cox, sr.; LB: Caden Randall, sr.; DB Cade Ayers, sr.
Specialists
Laramie: P Talon Luckie, sr.; Sheridan: KS Michael Greer, sr.; KR Carter McComb, sr.
Offensive player of the year: Colson Coon, jr., Sheridan.
Defensive player of the year: Kaeden Wilcox, sr., Natrona County.
Linemen of the year: Isaac Schoenfeld, sr., Rock Springs; Chris Larson, sr., Sheridan.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE TEAM
Offense
Buffalo: WR Blake Bell; Cody: OL Danny Becker; OL Jonathan Williams; OL Grayson Beaudrie; QB Luke Talich; RB Chaz Cowie; WR Dylan Taylor; Douglas: TE Koby Case; WR Ryan Wehr; OL Karson Ewing; RB Keltan Ewing; Green River: WR Dylan Taylor; Jackson: WR Nate Kiepert; QB Sadler Smith; RB Brody Hasenack; Powell: TE Sam Whitlock; OL Shekdon Shoopman; RB Reed Smith; Riverton: TE Lucas Engle; Star Valley: OL Lucas Chappell; OL Mason Hutchins; RB Lane Osech; Worland: QB Kade Weber.
Defense
Cody: DL Daniel Gorman; DL Jace Grant; LB Remy Broussard; LB Jack Schroeder; DB Matt Nelson; Douglas: DL Kael Matthews; LB Karson Ewing; Jackson: DL Matt Carney; LB Colter Dawson; DB Alexei DiDinato; Lander: DL Erenesto Cabriales; Powell: DL Lane Shramek; LB Toran Graham; DB Zach Ratcliff; Star Valley: DL Kysen Hebdon; LB Derek Astle; DB Kort Hilton; Worland: DB Jorey Anderson.
Specialists
Powell: Hawkin Sweeney; Star Valley: Winston Green.
CLASS 2A ALL-STATE TEAM
Big Horn: Cade Butler, Cooper Garber, Josh Thompson; Big Piney: Dalton Bell, Jasper Brower, Koy Walton; Burns: Cody Winslow; Cokeville: Cael Thompson, Landon Walker, Treson Dayton; Glenrock: Logan Jones; Kemmerer: Matt McMillan; Lovell: Amos Monterde, Casen Hiser, Dallen Mangus, Kobe May, Quinn Lindsay, Sam Cornia; Lyman: Alex Bradshaw, Ashton Houskeeper, Braydon Bradshaw, Brigs Richards, Chevy Fackrell, Landen Heaton, McKoy Smith, Rho Meacham; Mountain View: Tanner Collins; Newcastle: Slade Roberson; Pinedale: Konnor Ziegler; Thermopolis: Adley Coyne; Tongue River: Cache Van Tassel; Torrington: Beau Bivens, Chase Miller, Deagan Keith, Keiser Wolfe; Upton-Sundance: Levi Rudloff, Nathan Baker, Reece Barrritt; Wheatland: Jake Hicks, Kade Preuit, Ora Borton, Rodee Brow.
Offensive player of the year: Ashton Houskeeper, Lyman.
Defensive player of the year: Rho Mecham, Lyman.
Lineman of the year: Quinn Lindsay, Lovell.
Coach of the year: Dale Anderson, Lyman.
CLASS 1A NINE-MAN ALL-STATE TEAM
Greybull: Jake Schlattman, jr.; Lingle: Nolan Spears, so.; Lusk: Dylan Molzahn, sr.; Dayne Lamp, jr.; Moorcroft: Zane Linder, sr.; Pine Bluffs: Ryan Fornstrom, jr.; Stu Lerwick, jr.; Dalton Schaefer, jr.; Ty Sweeter, sr.; Diego Paniagua, jr.; Riverside: Garrett Ellis-Rudd, sr.; Rocky Mountain: Carsyn Weber, jr.; Kendrick Beckman, sr.; Russell Crosby, jr.; Nate Minemeyer, jr.; Dylen Clendenen, jr.; Collin Haslem, jr.; Tyson Christiansen, sr.; Saratoga: Slayd Daley, jr.; Shoshoni: Trey Fike, jr.; Cannon Campbell, jr.; Alex Mills, jr.; Nathan Cousineau, sr.; Dom Jarvis, jr.; Pehton Truempler, jr.; Korbin Dewitt, jr.; Duke Gibbel, sr.; Jaxon Stanley, jr.; Wind River: Jaycee Herber, jr.; Jaden Milller, sr.; Cooper Frederick, so.; Calder Johnson, jr.; Tucker Jensen, jr.; Wright: Grant Mills, sr.
Offensive player of the year: Stu Lerwick, Pine Bluffs.
Defensive player of the year: Alex Mills, Shoshoni.
Lineman of the year: Nate Minemeyer, Rocky Mountain.
Specialist player of the year: Jaycee Herbert, Wind River.
Coaching staff of the year: Shoshoni.
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN ALL-STATE TEAM
Burlington: Seth Wardell; Dubois: Wyatt Trembly, Max Claar, Ryan Wells; Encampment: Koye Gilbert, Quade Jordan, Caysen Barkhusrt, Ryan Miller; Farson-Eden: Cree Jones; Hulett: Tyler Kromarek, Bryce Ackerman; Meeteetse: Dace Bennett, Kalvin Erickson, Mickle Ogden, Joseph Pina; Snake River: Zander Risner, Kannadis Peroulis, Hadley Myers, Seth Maxson, Wyatt Adams, David Hernandez.
Offensive player of the year: Dace Bennett, Meeteetse.
Defensive player of the year: Zander Risner, Snake River.
Coach of the year: Jack Cobb, Snake River.