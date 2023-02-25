CASPER — Charlie Green won his first two matches of the Wyoming Class 4A state wrestling tournament by pin, but the Cheyenne East junior thought he could have ended them earlier.

The 285-pounder wasn’t about to waste time in the semifinals, and pinned Natrona County senior Spencer Hansen in 1 minute, 2 seconds. Green will wrestle Thunder Basin senior Lane Catlin for the state championship tonight.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus