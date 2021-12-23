CHEYENNE – Gavyn Aumiller hadn’t wrestled until his sophomore year at Cheyenne East.
Aumiller was looking for a way to improve as an offensive lineman and his older brother, Chance Aumiller, suggested wrestling as a way to get better at winning one-on-one battles and learning how to use leverage to his advantage. Gavyn was sold when East assistant football and wrestling coach Travis Eldridge echoed Chance’s thoughts.
Gavyn posted a 12-19 record in his inaugural season donning a Thunderbirds’ singlet.
“That first year was an eye-opener and a bit of a struggle,” said Gavyn Aumiller, who is now a senior. “Coach Eldridge convinced me to stick with it even though I didn’t have the best year. I really like a challenge, so I came back again as a junior.
“He knew football was my favorite sport and told me that wrestling could make football easier, which is something I really wanted. Everything has worked out for the best.”
Aumiller has gone from taking lumps to delivering them.
The 285-pounder went 7-0 with seven pins last week. Four of those pins came during the first period and two more came during the second, earning him Prep Athlete of the Week honors from WyoSports’ Cheyenne staff.
Aumiller came into this season riding a wave of confidence that started with a junior campaign that saw him go 28-9 and place fourth at the Class 4A state tournament. That wave gained speed with a productive off-season.
Through two weeks of the season, Aumiller is 12-0 with 12 pins.
“In my coaching career, I haven’t had a heavyweight put in as much time during the off-season coming to open mat and being in the wrestling room whenever it was open as he did,” East coach Thad Trujillo said. “He was in the wrestling room constantly between his junior and senior years. I can’t believe the growth he has made not only wrestling-wise but also maturing as an individual.
“He is wrestling with a different level of confidence right now. Placing at state last year was big for his confidence, but it was also a motivator that showed him he could be pretty good at this. It motivated him to work that much harder.”
Often times, Aumiller was left without someone in his weight class to wrestle against during open mat time. Eldridge became a frequent practice partner and one-on-one mentor as Aumiller tried to sharpen all of his skills, especially his ability to score points from the bottom position.
“He taught me a lot about constant motion and never giving, even when things aren’t going your way,” Aumiller said. “I needed to get better at getting off bottom and keeping guys down and pinning them when I’m on top.
“I’ve done a good job of getting escapes. That’s been big. I’m getting out and getting up 1-0, which gives me a lot of confidence. I feel very strong on my feet and feel like I can get takedowns right after that and get even more points.
“What I’m having success with now is everything I worked on during the off-season.”
Trujillo has been impressed with what he has seen from Aumiller coming off the bottom thus far.
“Any match that has gone to the second period, he’s choosing bottom and clearing every time,” the coach said. “I don’t see that as a weak area for him any more.”
Aumiller has been almost as good on his feet as he has been at getting back to them. It helps that he is lighter and often more athletic than his counterparts.
“He is unbelievably athletic for someone his size,” Trujillo said. “He is about 260, and even when we do silly games during practice like handball or Spike Ball, it’s amazing to watch him throw, catch, move and jump. He almost has unreal athleticism for someone his size.”
East football coach Chad Goff often raved about Aumiller’s footwork and quickness. Those skills positively translate to the wrestling mat, Aumiller said.
“I can get more takedowns and I can also get out of situations I don’t want to be in,” Aumiller said. “Having quick feet is a pretty big advantage as a big guy.”
Others recognized for their efforts include:
n Maurie Alexander and LeeAndre Ray, boys basketball, Cheyenne South: Alexander, a senior, averaged 19.7 points to help the Bison go 2-1 at the Flaming Gorge Classic. He also grabbed 16 rebounds during a 74-66 loss to Lyman.
Ray, also a senior, averaged 16 points in those games.
n Keagan Bartlett, wrestling, Cheyenne Central: The junior was 4-1 and placed second at the Northern Colorado Christmas Tournament in Greeley, Colorado.
n Logan Branigan and Colter Haws, wrestling, Burns-Pine Bluffs: Branigan, a senior 145-pounder, was 4-0 on the week with five pins. That include a 4-0 mark at the Bridgeport-Sidney Invitational.
Haws, a senior 195-pounder, also was 5-0 with four pins. He was 4-0 at the Bridgeport Invite.
n Luke and Mark Constantino, boys swimming, South: Luke, a senior, won four events on the weekend.
Mark, a sophomore, won three events and placed second in another.
n Liam Fox and Cade Pugh, wrestling, East: Fox, a freshman 132-pounder, was 6-1 on the week with four pins and a technical fall.
Pugh, a senior 152-pounder, went 8-1 with seven pins.
n Jordan Jones and Boden Liljedahl, girls basketball, East: Jones, a senior forward, averaged 19.7 points to help the Lady Thunderbirds go 3-0 and win the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase.
Liljedahl, a junior guard, averaged 20 points in those games.
n Jackson Kirkbride, boys basketball, Burns: The senior guard averaged 15 points as the Broncs went 0-3 at the Lander Classic.
n Matt Pietsch, boys swimming, Central: The senior won three events and placed second in another on the week.
n Nathanial Talich, boys basketball, Central: The senior guard averaged 33.3 points per game to help the Indians go 2-1 at the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase in Colorado. That included a 50-point outburst during a 106-17 victory over Sheridan.
n Rylee Jo Ward, girls basketball, Burns: The senior guard averaged 14 points as the Lady Broncs went 0-3 at the Douglas Classic.