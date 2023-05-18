CASPER — Taliah Morris was less than impressed with her first long jump attempt at the Class 4A state track and field meet Thursday.

The Cheyenne East junior posted a mark just north of 16 feet, which was well off her usual efforts. Morris finished with a flourish, leaping 19 feet, 8½ inches to win her third consecutive state championship.


