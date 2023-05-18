CASPER — Taliah Morris was less than impressed with her first long jump attempt at the Class 4A state track and field meet Thursday.
The Cheyenne East junior posted a mark just north of 16 feet, which was well off her usual efforts. Morris finished with a flourish, leaping 19 feet, 8½ inches to win her third consecutive state championship.
That mark is a new 4A record, breaking the old mark of 19-6 set by Campbell County’s Emily Moore in 2009. Morris was just short of the all-class state record of 19-9, which belongs to Lyman’s Ann Wingeleth (2015).
“That’s a (personal best) by about an inch-and-a-half, so that feels really good,” Morris said. “To finally go big, break a record and take state again feels really good.”
Morris won Thursday, despite having an injured right ankle that may require surgery this summer. She had surgery on the same ankle late in 2021. Her current injury led her to skip last week’s East Regional meet in favor of rest.
After a slow start, Morris advanced to the finals with an 18-11 during the prelims, and went on to win the title by more than a foot. She remained sure of her abilities despite the early lull.
“I had to only worry about myself and be confident,” Morris said. “I can’t get too wrapped up in winning and freak myself out. I used to struggle with confidence when I was younger.
“I used to think, ‘Wow, that girl’s really fast,’ or, ‘That girl can jump really far,’ and freak myself out. I didn’t know how to deal with that pressure and overcome it. Now, I go into every meet and tell myself I’m the best jump there.”
For the past three years, Morris has been.
Morrell repeats in 3,200
Cheyenne Central senior Sydney Morrell was so serious about taking a run at the Class 4A record in the 3,200-meter run that she had both of her parents and a coach posted up around the track, shouting her splits as she passed by.
Morrell eventually slipped behind the state record pace, but finished well ahead of the field to repeat as state champion with a time of 10 minutes, 37.91 seconds. Campbell County’s Alicia Craig set the state record of 10:33.15 in 2001.
Morrell led the field by as much as 200 meters on the final lap.
“I thought I might be able to get out to a big lead, so I tried to stay at a certain pace,” Morrell said. “I was on pace for the state record for most of the race, but fell a second off on each of the last three laps. I wanted to keep a good tempo and evenly split the entire race.
“The state record was really best-case scenario. I was able to run a great time and set a new (personal best). Last year at this time, the mile time I posted in this race was what I was running in the mile race. That’s a really cool progression to see.”
Central senior Averie Perriton overtook Natrona County sophomore Ally Wheeler down the stretch to finish second at 11:25.45. Wheeler sat second for most of the race. Central junior Emma Hofmeister crossed the finish line fifth (11:36.12).
The 3,200 accounted for 22 of Central’s 37 team points on the day. The Indians lead the field heading into the second day.
Lewis wins pole vault
Central senior Brinkley Lewis has two indoor pole vault state championships to her name, but her best outdoor finish was a runner-up effort last spring.
Lewis cleared 11 feet, 6 inches to cap her career with that elusive state championship Thursday.
Lewis touched the bar with her stomach as she cleared 11-3. The bar bounced around and wobbled for a while, but stayed up. Lewis hit the bar with her leg as she got over 11-6.
“It’s been kind of a rough outdoor season, and (Thursday) was one of my better days,” Lewis said. “I’ve been really wanting to make up for getting second, but I mostly wanted to feel good about how I vaulted, regardless of where I finished.
“I was able to do that. Even if I hadn’t gotten first, I would have been happy either way.”
Lewis has struggled with balking — or running through her pole without touching the bar while making an attempt — this season. She described that issue as one born from being unsure in herself. That wasn’t a problem Thursday.
“I had a lot more confidence,” she said. “I didn’t feel right at a lot of meets, but I felt great and felt really confident here. That’s really what I wanted.”
Slade repeats in high jump
Pine Bluffs junior Alyssa Slade cleared 5-4 to reset her own school record in high jump early in the season. She started questioning whether the meet officials measured that jump correctly when she struggled to clear 5-3 the rest of the season.
Slade will no longer question that feat.
She matched her school record by clearing 5-4 en route to repeating as Class 2A state champion Thursday.
“I really thought they measured wrong because I wasn’t able to get over 5-4 again before I did it here,” Slade said. “Now, I know I can do it. I prepared like crazy, and I’m dealing with the worst shin splints.
“I didn’t even feel them at all, and that gave me a lot of confidence.”
Slade actually won the title at 5-2, but had meet officials move the bar straight to 5-4 for her next attempts.
“I have a weird mental block for odd numbers. I can’t seem to get over odd-numbered heights to save my life,” Slade said with a laugh.
The Lady Hornets are second in the 2A team standings with 32 points. Big Piney leads the 2A team standings at 35. Pine Bluffs sophomore Jessica Hoffman placed fourth in high jump (4-10) and sixth in shot put (31-6). Junior Emily Haas heaved the shot put 32-11½ to take second.