CHEYENNE – Emma Hofmeister entered her freshman cross-country season with sky-high expectations.
She had won a high-level junior high meet as an eighth-grader, and was confident she could shine early at Cheyenne Central. Hofmeister did her best to keep up with the Lady Indians’ upperclassmen during training, sure it would help her achieve her goals.
Hofmeister was right.
She placed 13th at the Class 4A state meet to help the Indians finish third in the team standings. Hofmeister’s performance was a solid finish for any runner, especially a freshman who was limited to small, regional meets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet the youngster left Casper’s Paradise Valley Country Club feeling somewhat disappointed.
“We had all trained so hard, so it was a little upsetting to be just outside the top 10 that year,” Hofmeister said. “Everybody told me, ‘It’s fine, you’ll get better and do it next year.”
Hofmeister’s friends, family and teammates were right. She earned all-state honors by placing eighth and helped Central win the 4A state title.
Naturally, Hofmeister wants to improve upon that finish this fall, and she is confident she has the right recipe. She has trained harder than ever before while learning to listen to her body so she doesn’t overdo it and run herself into the ground or out of the lineup with an injury.
“I focused on getting good, steady mileage in and not overtraining,” Hofmeister said. “I’m only a year older, but I feel like my body could handle a lot more mileage than my freshman and sophomore years because I’ve learned to listen to my body.
“Coach (Sean Wilde) tells us all the time to ‘be in tune with your body. If you can only do five miles, only do five miles.’ Until this year, I didn’t understand that. I’ve found a balance.”
Hofmeister has learned when her body is sore from training and when it’s dealing with an injury.
“An injury hurts all the time and is a nagging pain that makes you want to not do things,” she said. “When you’re training and pushing yourself, something might hurt for a day. If it’s still hurting and throbbing the next day, you need to back off.”
That knowledge is only going to help Hofmeister, Wilde said.
“She’s understanding the process and is reaping the rewards of listening to her body and doing what she needs to do,” he said. “She’s getting the work in. She sees the potential she has and knows you reap what you sow. She’s planting those seeds so she can do even more.”
Hofmeister views seniors Sydney Morrell and Lauren Clark as role models. Morrell has placed fourth at the state meet the past two years. Clark was 16th last fall. Not only does she follow their lead, she heeds their advice.
“They let me know when I’m not looking so hot and need to back off my training,” Hofmeister said. “If anything hurts, I’m taking a break, because I don’t want it to turn into an injury.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.