20220824-spts-Hofmeister

Cheyenne Central junior Emma Hofmeister, center, placed eighth at the Class 4A state cross-country meet. She hopes to improve upon her all-state honors this fall. Kirk Miller/Special to WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Emma Hofmeister entered her freshman cross-country season with sky-high expectations.

She had won a high-level junior high meet as an eighth-grader, and was confident she could shine early at Cheyenne Central. Hofmeister did her best to keep up with the Lady Indians’ upperclassmen during training, sure it would help her achieve her goals.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus