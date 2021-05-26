CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne Central girls soccer players were awarded Class 4A all-state honors Monday – junior forward Calie Mosely, senior midfielders Zoe Lam and Eliza-Grace Smith and senior goalkeeper Sarah Foster.
The four were also named to the Class 4A East all-conference team along with senior Brook Stampfli.
Cheyenne East finished with four members on the 4A East all-conference list. Junior forward Tayler Miller, freshman midfielder Jordan Griess, junior defender Kiera Walsh and junior goalkeeper Kiara Kershaw were all awarded the honor.
Miller finished the season with eight goals and Griess netted five including three in the state tournament. Kershaw finished the season with 109 saves in net.
The Central boys saw three members secure all-conference awards: senior defender Kellen Flowers, junior midfielder Caden Smith and senior midfielder Brady Barrett. The three were joined by Cheyenne East’s James Cashin and Brenden Bohlmann.
Cashin, a senior defender, knocked a goal on the season but was an anchor in East’s back line. Bohlmann, a freshman midfielder, netted five goals over the year.
PREP SOCCER
CLASS 4A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
Forwards
Cheyenne Central: Calie Mosely; Jackson: Selah Hunter; Rock Springs: Brecken Hunsaker, Kylee Knudsen; Sheridan: Aria Heyneman; Thunder Basin: Cena Carlson.
Midfielders Cheyenne Central: Zoe Lam, Eliza-Grace Smith; Jackson: Taya McClennen; Kelly Walsh: Paige Hill; Laramie: Allison Beeston; Rock Springs: Novaleigh Moses, Emily Taucher; Thunder Basin: Alex Michael.
Defenders
Jackson: Brooklyn Hills; Kelly Walsh: Barrett Lloyd; Rock Springs: Zoe Silovich, Amrey Willoughby; Sheridan: Ellie Williams; Star Valley: Emma Thomson; Thunder Basin: Peyton Roswadovski, Eagan Clark.
Goalkeepers
Cheyenne Central: Sarah Foster; Kelly Walsh: Alysa Depoorter; Natrona County: Hannah Trumbull.
BOYS
Forwards
Jackson: Danny Huerta, Teddy Opler; Kelly Walsh: Brian Cerdio, Colten Atkinson; Sheridan: Colson Coon; Thunder Basin: Caleb Howell.
Midfielders Jackson: Charlie Hoelscher, Hunter Dewell; Kelly Walsh: Hayden Hollinger, Sian Realing; Natrona County: Max Radosevich; Sheridan: Dane Steel; Thunder Basin: Cody Shrum, Cade Ayers.
Defenders
Jackson: Sahir Romero, Leo Harland; Kelly Walsh: Davin Camp, Hayden Umbach; Sheridan: Kaden Bateson; Thunder Basin: Garner Guathier, Gunnar Guathier; Star Valley: Mason Brown.
Goalkeepers
Jackson: Javi Huta; Kelly Walsh: Caden Allaire; Thunder Basin: Seth Stevens.
CLASS 4A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Forwards
Cheyenne Central: Calie Mosely; Cheyenne East: Tayler Miller; Laramie: Kylee Cox, Alexia Lucero; Sheridan: Aria Heyneman; Thunder Basin: Brooke Dunham, Cena Carlson.
Midfielders
Campbell County: Sydnee Streitz; Cheyenne Central: Zoe Lam, Eliza-Grace Smith; Cheyenne East: Jordan Griess; Laramie: Allison Beeston; Sheridan: Aubrey Cooper; Thunder Basin: Alex Michael, Kylie Hayes, Brady Deimling.
Defenders
Campbell County: Shaelea Milliton; Cheyenne Central: Brook Stampfli; Cheyenne East: Kiera Walsh; Sheridan: Ellie Williams; Thunder Basin: Peyton Roswadovski, Eagan Clark, Caytlynn Garland, Sam Bonar.
Goalkeepers
Cheyenne Central: Sarah Foster; Cheyenne East: Kiara Kershaw; Thunder Basin: Morgan Shirley.
BOYS
Forwards
Campbell County: Ever Leyva; Laramie: Kelton Spiegelberg; Sheridan: Colson Coon, Frank Sinclair; Thunder Basin: Caleb Howell; Damien Myers.
Midfielders
Cheyenne Central: Caden Smith Brady Barrett; Cheyenne East: Brenden Bohlmann; Laramie: Cameron Hoberg; Sheridan: Dane Steel; Thunder Basin: Cody Shrum; Sergio Pelayo, Cade Ayers.
Defenders
Cheyenne Central: Kellen Flowers; Cheyenne East: James Cashin; Laramie: David Tangeman; Sheridan: Kaden Bateson, Oliver Bartel; Thunder Basin: Garner Guathier, Gunnar Guathier, Ricardo Diaz.
Goalkeepers
Laramie: Talon Luckie; Sheridan: Chris Larson; Thunder Basin: Seth Stevens.
CLASS 4A WEST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Forwards
Jackson: Selah Hunter, Phoebe Alva Rose; Kelly Walsh: Rachel Evenson; Natrona County: Brooke Travers; Rock Springs: Brecken Hunsaker, Kylee Knudsen, Karli Nelson.
Midfielders
Evanston: Quetzalli Penaloza; Jackson: Melissa Kussy, Taya McClennen; Kelly Walsh: Paige Hill, Audrey Mosier. Natrona County: Tatem Williams; Rock Springs: Novaleigh Moses, Emily Taucher, Olivia Politi.
Defenders
Evanston: Meilia Wilson; Jackson: Brooklyn Hills; Kelly Walsh: Barrett Lloyd; Natrona County: Haillie Wilhelms; Rock Springs: Zoe Silovich, Amrey Willoughby, Lauren Profaizer; Star Valley: Emma Thomson.
Goalkeepers
Kelly Walsh: Alysa Depoorter; Natrona County: Hannah Trumbull; Star Valley: Addie Butler.
BOYS
Forwards
Jackson: Danny Huerta, Teddy Opler; Kelly Walsh: Jackson Catchpole, Brian Cerdio, Colten Atkinson; Natrona County: Jael Reyes.
Midfielders
Evanston: Kurtis Richins; Jackson: Charlie Hoelscher, Hunter Dewell; Kelly Walsh: Hayden Hollinger, Sian Realing; Natrona County: Max Radosevich; Rock Springs: Josh Sosa; Star Valley: Brant Nelson.
Defenders
Green River: Jacob Fuss; Jackson: Sahir Romero, Leo Harland; Kelly Walsh: Davin Camp, Hayden Umbach; Natrona County: Conner Shipper; Rock Springs: Karson Curtis; Star Valley: Mason Brown.
Goalkeepers
Evanston: Rylan Worley; Jackson: Javi Huta; Kelly Walsh: Caden Allaire.
CLASS 3A ALL-STATE
GIRLS
Forwards
Buffalo: Kendra Schultze, Maggie Olsen; Cody: Autumn Wilson, Torrie Schutzman; Lander: Delaney Sullivan; Worland: Carley Yule.
Midfielders
Buffalo: Vivi Ostheimer; Cody: Emma Nieters, Ally Boysen; Lander: Whitney Hanson, Emma Goetz; Newcastle: Claire Beastron; Torrington: Kameron Stitt; Worland: Kylie Warren.
Defenders
Cody: Reece Niemann, Brittan Bower, Jessa Lynn; Lander: Abby Copeland; Newcastle: Caitlyn Pehringer; Riverton: Savannah Morton; Worland: Logan Yule, Tymberlynn Crippen.
Goalkeepers
Cody: Isabelle Radokovich; Mountain View: Kassidy Hewitt; Newcastle: Angel Perez.
BOYS
Forwards
Douglas: Jackson Hughes; Powell: Hawkin Sweeney, Sam Bauer; Torrington: Ty Prall; Worland: Cole Venable, Rudy Sanford.
Midfielders
Cody: Matt Nelson; Lander: Gus Moseman; Powell: Garrett Morris; Rawlins: Marc Soto, Riverton: Tanner Johnson; Torrington: Chase Miller; Worland: Court Gonsalez, Jorey Anderson.
Defenders
Douglas: Camden Dalla; Lander: Nico Lowham; Pinedale: Kellen Schupp; Powell: Landon Sessions, Reece Bauer; Torrington: Cole Parriott; Worland: JT Klinghagen, Reynaldo Rodriguez.
Goalkeepers
Douglas: Craig Thiel; Powell: Ashton Brewer; Riverton: Damon DeVries.
CLASS 3A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Forwards
Buffalo: Kendra Schultze, Maggie Olsen; Rawlins: Aliya Edwards; Riverton: Taliana Shaw; Torrington: Kamerson Stitt.
Midfielders
Buffalo: Vivi Ostheimer, Cantrell Rosalez; Douglas: Alli Olsen; Newcastle: Claire Beastrom, Alaina Laurence; Riverton: Olivia Bradley.
Defenders
Buffalo: Kaitrin Blaney; Newcastle: Caitlyn Pehringer; Rawlins: Brooke Palmer; Riverton: Savannah Morton, Madison Fossey.
Goalkeepers
Newcastle: Angel Perez; Torrington: Jenessa Derby.
BOYS
Forwards
Douglas: Jackson Hughes; Rawlins: Allen Ferrales; Riverton: Sean Carruth; Torrington: Ty Prall.
Midfielders
Buffalo: Max Kessler; Douglas: Mason Miller; Rawlins: Marc Soto; Riverton: Tanner Johnson; Torrington: Deagan Keith, Chase Miller.
Defenders
Buffalo: Taylor Swanston; Douglas: Devon Carr, Camden Dalla; Riverton: Brock Hinkle, Brice Nimmo; Torrington: Cole Parriott.
Goalkeepers
Douglas: Craig Thiel; Riverton: Damon DeVries.
CLASS 3A WEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS
Forwards
Cody: Autumn Wilson, Torrie Schutzman; Lander: Delaney Sullivan; Worland: Carley Yule.
Midfielders
Cody: Emma Nieters, Ally Boysen; Lander: Whitney Hanson, Emma Goetz; Mountain View: Emalee Bugas; Worland: Kylie Warren.
Defenders
Cody: Reece Niemann, Brittan Bower, Jessa Lynn; Lander: Abby Copeland; Worland: Logan Yule, Tymberlynn Crippen.
Goalkeepers
Cody: Isabelle Radokovich; Mountain View: Kassidy Hewitt.
BOYS
Forwards
Powell: Hawkin Sweeney, Sam Bauer; Worland: Cole Venable, Rudy Sanford.
Midfielders
Cody: Matt Nelson; Lander: Gus Moseman; Powell: Garrett Morris, Chance Franks; Worland: Court Gonsalez, Jorey Anderson.
Defenders
Lander: Nico Lowham; Pinedale: Kellen Schupp; Powell: Landon Sessions, Reece Bauer; Worland: JT Klinghagen, Reynaldo Rodriguez.
Goalkeepers
Mountain View: Morgan Kellum; Powell: Ashton Brewer.
Local athletes earn all-state track nods
CHEYENNE – Fourteen Laramie County athletes earned all-state track honors based on their finishes at their respective state meets.
The top two finishers in individual events, and the state champion relay squads are all recognized as all-staters by the Wyoming Coaches Association.
Cheyenne East freshman Taliah Morris earned all-state honors in long jump and the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Morris was state champion in the 200 and long jump. She posted a time of 26.76 seconds in the 200 and a mark of 19 feet, 1 inch in long jump. Morris needed 12.83 seconds to finish the 100.
East senior Kaliff Guevara won triple jump with a school record mark of 48-7.
Cheyenne South senior Caydince Groth earned all-state honors in both the 400-meter dash and as part of the 4x400 relay. Groth was second in the 400 with a time of 58.66 seconds. She joined juniors Kaycia Groth and Darby Downham and senior Paige Guille on the state championship-winning 4x400 squad (4 minutes, 8.44 seconds).
In Class 3A, Burns senior Wade Pollock earned all-state honors in shot put after finishing second with a school-record mark of 54-2. Sophomore Cody Hape won the 400 in 51.30 seconds.
Junior Emma Gonzalez placed second in the 3,200 to earn all-state honors. She finished that event in 11:58.10.
Pine Bluffs junior Monse Serrano was an all-stater in shot put after finishing second with a heave of 33-5¼.
The Lady Hornets’ 4x100 relay team of freshman Rachael Macy, junior Kami Tangeman and seniors Maegan Madden and Ashley Fabela picked up its all-state honor with a state championship time of 53.31 seconds.