CHEYENNE – It didn’t take long for Liam Fox to make a statement on the mat in his high school wrestling career.
The Cheyenne East freshman swept through the 132-pound bracket at the Charlie Lake Invitational with three falls before defeating Lingle-Fort Laramie’s Kaleb Brothwell by a 14-5 major decision in the finals.
“It feels great,” Fox said. “I’ve put in the hours, I’ve worked hard, and with my coaches and my teammates wrestling with me, it helps so much. It’s amazing. Coming in as a freshman, I was just thinking ‘I have nothing to lose,’ and was just wrestling my heart out and going as hard as I could.”
Fox secured a takedown midway through the first period and added another just before the end of the period to grab a 4-1 lead. He built on that advantage with a near fall and another takedown in the second, giving him a cushion he used to pull away.
“I kinda felt him out, knew what I could do and knew what I could get to,” Fox said. “And as soon as I tied up, I knew I could get to my scores.”
Fox didn’t let off the gas in the third period and kept applying the pressure, which allowed him to work his way through the bracket, he said.
“It was keeping up a high pace, not turning the switch off and keep going at them,” Fox said.
Cheyenne Central junior Keagan Bartlett wrestled Eaton, Colorado’s Ryder True on Friday and knew what to expect going into Saturday’s 220-pound title match.
“I felt like I knew what he was going to do, and he knew what I was going to do,” Bartlett said. “So I was just trying to stay smart and not get in any bad positions and wear him out, and it paid off. … I was just able to wear him down throughout the match.”
With a little more energy, Bartlett was able to fend off a shot toward the end of the match and scored on a takedown with 34 seconds remaining to break a 1-1 tie and take a 3-2 lead after an escape from True.
Bartlett’s late score came at the edge of the mat, but he managed to keep his toes in to pull away with the 5-2 decision.
“He had my arm, and I was thinking, ‘His leg is right there, just go for it,’ and I did,” Bartlett said. “He started to sprawl, and in that moment, I was just like ‘I just gotta go,’ and we went to the edge, and I thought we were going to be out.”
East senior Gavyn Aumiller battled through an injured knee to pin Eaton’s Lucas Cass at the 3:22 mark and claim the 285-pound Charlie Lake crown. Aumiller suffered a knee injury in the semifinals against Burns-Pine Bluffs’ Cody Winslow.
Following a scoreless first period, Aumiller was able to catch Cass in a chin whip, allowing him to put the match away.
“I was thinking ‘quick match’ (at the start), but I was playing a little bit defensive because of my leg,” Aumiller said. “But I came at him and caught him in a move he wasn’t prepared for and got him on his back.”
Aumiller is hoping to carry the momentum from an early season win through the rest of the season, he said.
“I’m going to take it one match at a time and keep working hard in the wrestling room.”
East’s Dominic Lopez finished second in the 195-pound bracket to Thompson Valley’s Ronan Bittner. Bittner managed to score on a takedown with 23 seconds left to grab a 3-2 win.
Slater Bates finished second for Central at 145 pounds, losing in a 9-3 decision to Wil Moneypenny from Berthoud, Colorado. Cade Pugh (160) and Colby Olson (170) both took third for East. Winslow finished third after losing to Aumiller in the semifinals. Charlie Nichols was fourth for Central at 182 pounds.
East finished fourth with a team score of 123.5. Central was eighth (84), Burns-Pine Bluffs was 19th (38) and Cheyenne South was 22nd (19). Eaton placed first with 139 points.
PREP WRESTLING
CHARLIE LAKE INVITE
Team Scores
1. Eaton 139; 2. Thompson Valley 135; 3. Gering 130.5; 4. Cheyenne East 123.5; 5. Douglas 123; 6. Scottsbluff 114; 7. Rock Springs 108.5; 8. Cheyenne Central 84; 9. Rawlins 77; 10. Poudre 74.5; 11. Fort Collins 69.5; 12. Ogallala 66; 13. Wheatland 63; 14. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Southeast 55; 15. Berthoud 51.5; 16. Erie 50; 17. Sidney 47; 18. Laramie 44.5; 19. Burns 38; 20. Kimball 30; 21. Fossil Ridge 26; 22. Cheyenne South 19; 23. Torrington 18; 24. Minatare 0.
Individual results
106 pounds
Championship: Gamino, Scottsbluff, pinned Reeves, Poudre, 3:50. Third-place: Dane, Gering, pinned Hall, Thomspn Valley, 1:30. Fifth-place: Mines, Wheatland, def. Johnson, Douglas, 9-0.
113 pounds
Championship: Houser, Sidney, def. Shirley, Gering, 1-0. Third-place: Knerr, Laramie, def. Johnson, Douglas, 5-0. Fifth-place: Nelson, Rock Springs pinned Felix, Scottsbluff, 2:22.
120 pounds
Championship: Rairdon, Thompson Valley, def. Fletcher, Rock Springs, 7-2. Third-place: Lopez, Erie pinned Torstenbo, Rawlins, 0:55. Fifth-place: Logsdon, LFLSE, def. Weiss, Central, 10-4.
126 pounds
Championship: Salazar, Erie, pinned Henry, Rock Springs, 2:19. Third-place: Munier, Sidney, def. Covolo, Rawlins, 6-4. Fifth-place: Morales, Scottsbluff, def. Lindsay, Fort Collins, 10-6.
132 pounds
Championship: Fox, East, def. Brothwell, LFLSE, 14-5. Third-place: Stokey, Ogallala, def. Lonn, Rawlins, 8-4. Fifth-place: Norby, Poudre, def. McGinnis, Kimball, 8-3.
138 pounds
Championship: Castaneda, Eaton, def. Jurgensen, Thompson Valley, 8-5. Third-place: Stone, Gering pinned Johnson, Douglas, 4:29. Fifth-place: Coleman, Rawlins, def. Bekkedahl, Poudre, 9-0.
145 pounds
Championship: Moneypenney, Berthuod, def. Bates, Central, 9-3. Third-place: Bremer, LFLSE pinned Jennings, Scottsbluff, 2:50. Fifth-place: Wehr, Douglas def. Hawkins, Laramie, forfeit.
152 pounds
Championship: Hicks, Wheatland, def. Soto, Fort Collins, 4-2. Third-place: Thornhill, Rock Springs pinned Schindler, Kimball, 0:37. Fifth-place: McLaughlin, Thompson Valley, pinned Allen, Gering, 1:33.
160 pounds
Championship: Ewing, Douglas, def. Zink, Ogallala, 10-2. Third-place: Pugh, East, def. Smith, Rawlins, 9-4. Fifth-place: Weber, Wheatlend pinned Coble, Berthoud, 3:48.
170 pounds
Championship: Dirksen, Eaton pinned Trevino, Scottsbluff, 4:50. Third-place: Olson, East, def. Kraft, Poudre, 9-3. Fifth-place: Schmidt, Thompson Valley pined Hager, Torrington, 0:59.
182 pounds
Championship: Awiszus, Gering, def. Sidwell, Eaton, 10-3. Third-place: Mobley, Scottsbluff, def. Nichols, Central, 9-6. Fifth-place: Meyer, Wheatland pinned Dickinson, Rock Springs, 2:24.
195 pounds
Championship: Bittner, Thomson Valley, def. Lopez, East, 3-2. Third-place: Berlin, Fort Collins, def. Stinson, Douglas, forfeit. Fifth-place: Boyle, Scottsbluff, def. Junker, Pouder, 9-4.
220 pounds
Championship: Bartlett, Central, def. True, Eaton, 5-2. Third-place: Archuleta, Douglas, pinned Parker, Douglas, 1:43. Fifth-place: Schwartzko, Gering, def. Ca. Haws, Burns, 6-4.
285 pounds
Championship: Aumiller, East pinned Cass, Eaton, 3:22. Third-place: Winslow, Burns, def. Elkins, Rock Springs, forfeit. Fifth-place: Whish, Fort Collins pinned Iverson, Fossil Ridge.
Burns-Pine Bluffs results
120 pounds: B. Smith 1-2; 126: Cathcart 3-2; 132: C. Smith 1-2; 220: Co. Haws, sixth, 3-2; Ca. Haws, 1-2; 285: Winslow, third, 3-1.
Cheyenne Central results
120: Weiss, sixth, 3-2; Heilbut 0-2; 145: Bates, second, 3-2; 160: Gillam 2-2; 182: Nichols, fourth, 2-2; 195: Miller 1-2; 220: Bartlett, first, 4-0.
Cheyenne East results
120: Ben. Whitright 2-2; 132: Fox, first, 5-0; 138: Stewart 1-2; 152: Dorrell 1-2; 160: Pugh, third, 3-1; 170: C. Olson, third, 3-1; 182: Scott 1-2; 195: Eldridge 2-2; Lopez, second, 3-1; 285: Aumiller, first, 4-0.
Cheyenne South results
126: Shrove 1-2; 132: Gallegos 2-2; 138: Warburton 2-2; 152: Aragon 0-2; 160: Weber 1-2; 170: Santana Morales 1-2; 220: Orozco 1-2.