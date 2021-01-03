Rylee Jo Ward
Rylee Jo Ward

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Sophomore forward Ruthie Loomis-Goltl scored a game-high 30 points to help Bridgeport, Nebraska, pick up a 78-51 victory Saturday afternoon in Burns.

“I’m proud of our kids. We played really hard, but we just played a better team,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.

