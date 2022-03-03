Rylee Jo Ward

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Buffalo opened the Class 3A East Regional with a 51-34 win over Burns on Thursday morning.

“We got off to a rough start, and the kids played tight and nervous,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.

Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half.

BUFFALO 51, BURNS 34

Buffalo…… 13 10 18 10 – 51

Burns…… 6 2 9 17 – 34

Buffalo: Tietjen 2, T. Rule 10, Finkle 4, Qualm 3, Rosalez 8, David 10, Bessler 1, Peterson 6, Boyce 7.

Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 3, Love 0, Hansen 2, A. Griess 2, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 0, Mo. Mosely 0, R. Ward 19, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 6.

