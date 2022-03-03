GIRLS BASKETBALL: Buffalo tops Burns at regional Mar 3, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rylee Jo WardRylee Jo Ward Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Buffalo opened the Class 3A East Regional with a 51-34 win over Burns on Thursday morning.“We got off to a rough start, and the kids played tight and nervous,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the second half.BUFFALO 51, BURNS 34Buffalo…… 13 10 18 10 – 51Burns…… 6 2 9 17 – 34Buffalo: Tietjen 2, T. Rule 10, Finkle 4, Qualm 3, Rosalez 8, David 10, Bessler 1, Peterson 6, Boyce 7.Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 3, Love 0, Hansen 2, A. Griess 2, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 0, Mo. Mosely 0, R. Ward 19, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 6. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Apodaca returning as Central football coach after investigation Cowboys’ comeback attempt falls short against SDSU Pokes’ confidence high heading into ‘must-win’ game at UNLV New UW assistant Oscar Giles places emphasis on relationships Central's Mattimoe, Ring, East's Fox win state titles Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists