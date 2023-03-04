Daljit Kaur

Daljit Kaur

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Burns girls survived a third-quarter rally to hold on for a 39-32 victory over Sundance in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday evening at the Wyoming Center in Casper.

The Broncs (13-15) held a 10-point lead late in the first half before Sundance trimmed the advantage to two entering the final quarter.


