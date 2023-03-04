CHEYENNE – The Burns girls survived a third-quarter rally to hold on for a 39-32 victory over Sundance in the Class 2A semifinals on Friday evening at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Broncs (13-15) held a 10-point lead late in the first half before Sundance trimmed the advantage to two entering the final quarter.
“We took some ill-advised shots (in the third quarter), so we had to get settled back into our offense,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We just made enough shots to win the game.”
Senior forward Daljit Kaur scored 19 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked nine shots – all game highs. Kaur was 8-for-16 from the field. Junior Brooke Hansen scored nine points to go with three assists.
The Broncs were 9-of-9 from the three-throw line, and grabbed seven steals.
Sundance shot just 10-of-49 from the floor (20.4%).
BURNS 39, SUNDANCE 32
Burns…… 11 9 6 13 – 39
Sundance…… 6 4 14 8 – 32
Burns: J. Griess 1-8 2-2 5, J. Barrett 0-2 0-0 0, Hansen 3-9 2-2 9, Sa. Eklund 1-8 0-0 2, Siebert 0-1 0-0 0, Kirkbride 1-7 2-2 4, S. Barrett 0-0 0-0 0, D. Kaur 8-16 3-3 19. Totals: 14-51 9-9 39.
Sundance: Skeens 1-9 1-1 3, K. Marchant 2-3 1-1 5, Gillespie 0-0 1-2 1, L. Marchant 3-11 1-3 7, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 3-16 6-8 12, Banker 0-3 1-2 1, Williams 1-6 0-0 3, Karol 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-49 11-18 32.