Daljit Kaur

Daljit Kaur

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Burns girls turned a four-point halftime lead into a 45-30 upset during the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday morning at Casper College.

The Lady Broncs – the No. 4 seed from the East Region – outscored West No. 1 Rocky Mountain 30-19 in the second half to put the game away. Burns led by as much as 16 late in the second half.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus