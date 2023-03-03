CHEYENNE – The Burns girls turned a four-point halftime lead into a 45-30 upset during the first round of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday morning at Casper College.
The Lady Broncs – the No. 4 seed from the East Region – outscored West No. 1 Rocky Mountain 30-19 in the second half to put the game away. Burns led by as much as 16 late in the second half.
Broncs coach Barry Ward pointed to his team’s 38-30 rebounding advantage as a key in the win.
“We just had a really good game plan, and our kids were in the right spots to get them boxed out,” Ward said. “We also went and really retrieved some (long rebounds). It was a great effort, especially on the defensive end.”
Senior forward Daljit Kaur scored 18 of her game-high 20 points during the second half. She also grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots. Savannah Kirkbride added eight points and seven rebounds.
Rocky Mountain (17-7) shot just 23.8% (10-for-42) for the game, while Burns made 40% (18-of-45) of its shots.
The Broncs (12-15) face Sundance (15-9) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. today at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
BURNS 45, ROCKY MTN. 30
Burns...... 6 9 11 19 – 45
Rocky Mountain...... 3 8 6 13 – 30
Burns: J. Griess 2-10 3-3 7, Bach 0-0 0-0 0, J. Barrett 1-3 1-2 3, Hansen 1-6 1-2 3, Laguna 0-0 0-0 0, Sa. Eklund 1-2 0-0 2, Siebert 0-0 0-0 0, Kirkbride 3-6 2-2 8, S. Barrett 1-1 0-0 2, D. Kaur 9-17 2-3 20, Sh. Eklund 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-45 9-12 45.
Rocky Mountain: V. Arnold 308 2-5 8, Hanusa 0-0 0-0 0, Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, A. Arnold 1-6 0-0 2, Christiansen 0-0 0-0 0, Boettcher 1-3 0-2 2, Moss, 3-8 4-6 10, Wambeke 0-3 1-4 1, Bassett 0-2 0-2 0, Scheeler 0-0 0-0 0, Minchow 2-9 2-2 6, Winland 0-2 1-2 1. Totals: 10-42 10-23 30.
3-pointers: Burns 0-5 (J. Griess 0-2, J. Barrett 0-1, Sa. Eklund 0-1, D. Kaur 0-1), RM 0-6 (A. Arnold 0-1, Moss 0-1, Wambeke 0-3, Minchow 0-1). Rebounds: Burns 38 (Kirkbride 7, D. Kaur 7), RM 30 (Minchow 5). Assists: Burns 11 (J. Griess 5), RM 8 (A. Arnold 4). Turnovers: Burns 17 (J. Griess 7), RM 16 (V. Arnold 6). Blocked shots: Burns 3 (D. Kaur), RM 0. Steals: Burns 6 (J. Griess 3), RM 9 (Garcia 2, Moss 2). Team fouls: Burns 19, RM 15.
Cheyenne Central 39
Sheridan 38
CHEYENNE – Mia Gerig made a basket with 10 seconds remaining to lift Cheyenne Central over Sheridan in the first round of the Class 4A East Regional on Thursday in Casper.
The Indians were paced by 12 points from senior Madisyn Baillie. Izzy Kelly added seven points, while Gerig and Karson Tempel each added six.
CENTRAL 39, SHERIDAN 38
Sheridan...... 8 8 14 8 – 38
Cheyenne Central...... 9 12 9 9 – 39
Sheridan: Mitzel 3, Burgess 6, E. Bilyeu 0, Larsen 12, McMullen 0, Speilman 6, Ligocki 11.
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 12, Gerig 6, Kirkbride 2, Gillam 3, Wade 3, Tempel 6, Kelly 7.
Thunder Basin 68
Cheyenne South 12
CHEYENNE – Jolie Spelts scored 20 and Laney McCarty added 12 to help Thunder Basin to a 68-12 victory over Cheyenne South at the Class 4A East Regional on Friday in Casper.
South was led by Jordynn Brennan’s six points.
The Bison did not provide any information about this game to WyoSports by deadline Thursday.
THUNDER BASIN 68, SOUTH 12
Cheyenne South…… 2 2 3 5 – 12
Thunder Basin…… 20 17 19 12 – 68
Cheyenne South: Brennan 6, Ward 2, Williams 4.
Thunder Basin: Clark 2, Westbrook 5, Solem 6, McCarty 12, Williams 3, Ketchum 2, Hudson 6, Stremcha 2, Cox 6, Spelts 20, Rouse 4.
Cheyenne East 40
Natrona County 34
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Boden Liljedahl scored 12 points to help the Cheyenne East girls open the Class 4A East Regional with a 40-34 win over host Natrona County on Thursday in Casper.
"We had to really rely on our toughness and experience from a lot of seniors, and our freshman stepped up as well," East coach Eric Westling said. "It was just a gritty win for our kids. It wasn't pretty, but I was proud of their perseverance to get the win tonight."
Izzy DeLong added eight points, while Bradie Schlabs chipped in with seven.
No other information was made available to WyoSports by deadline Thursday.
EAST 40, NATRONA 34
Cheyenne East…… 8 5 11 16 – 40
Natrona County…… 6 5 14 9 – 34
Cheyenne East: DeLong 8, B. Schlabs 7, Haws 2, E. Fonseca 5, Liljedahl 12, Brown 2, Hall 4.
Natrona County: Kidder 4, Hagar 8, Manville 4, Ransom 14, Sybrant 3, Salinas 1.