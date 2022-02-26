Rylee Jo Ward

Rylee Jo Ward

Rylee Jo Ward

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored a game-high 17 points to help Burns to a 41-34 victory over visiting Wheatland on Friday.

The Broncs also got six points from senior Kylie Gallegos.

BURNS 41, WHEATLAND 34

Wheatland…… 6 4 14 10 – 34

Burns…… 6 8 11 16 – 41

Wheatland: Heimsoth 8, Mickelsen 1, Peasley 4, Otero 5, Jones 8, Nichols 2, Graves 6.

Burns: J. Griess 5, Smith 5, Love 1, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 6, Mo. Mosley 3, R. Ward 17, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus