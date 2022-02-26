GIRLS BASKETBALL: Burns defeats Wheatland Feb 26, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rylee Jo WardRylee Jo Ward Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored a game-high 17 points to help Burns to a 41-34 victory over visiting Wheatland on Friday.The Broncs also got six points from senior Kylie Gallegos.BURNS 41, WHEATLAND 34Wheatland…… 6 4 14 10 – 34Burns…… 6 8 11 16 – 41Wheatland: Heimsoth 8, Mickelsen 1, Peasley 4, Otero 5, Jones 8, Nichols 2, Graves 6.Burns: J. Griess 5, Smith 5, Love 1, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 6, Mo. Mosley 3, R. Ward 17, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burn Wheatland Sport Kylie Gallegos J. Griess Rylee Jo Ward S. Gallegos A. Griess Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Muma embarks on NFL journey Cowboys, CSU clash in high-stakes Border War showdown PREP WRESTLING: Four from Central win regional titles South's Brewer, Hughes ink with schools BOYS BASKETBALL: Lerwick sets Pine scoring record in win Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists