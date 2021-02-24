CHEYENNE – The Burns girls scored just 14 first-half points during Tuesday’s 65-50 loss at Rawlins.
“We keep putting ourselves in very difficult positions,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.
Senior Jaden Gipfert scored 15 points to pace the Lady Broncs, while classmate Madison Thompson added 13. Junior guard Rylee Jo Ward chipped in with 10 points.
RAWLINS 65, BURNS 50
Burns…… 7 7 16 20 – 50
Rawlins…… 14 17 15 19 – 65
Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 0, Love 0, Thompson 13, A. Griess 4, Gipfert 15, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 5, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 10, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 1.
Rawlins: Bro. Larsen 3, Bri. Larsen 2, Palmer 12, Scheel 9, Earl 17, Edwards 9, Lonn 13.