GIRLS BASKETBALL: Burns falls to Mitchell Dec 29, 2021

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Marjie Schmitt scored 14 points to help Mitchell, Nebraska, to a 49-34 victory over Burns on Tuesday at the Sidney (Nebraska) Holiday Tournament."Mitchell shot 32 free throws and we shot 18. We just weren't aggressive enough," Burns coach Barry Ward said.Senior Rylee Joe Ward scored 12 points for the Lady Broncs, who close out the tournament against McCook, Nebraska, at 10 a.m. today.MITCHELL 49, BURNS 32Mitchell……. 13 16 9 11 – 49Burns…… 5 11 7 11 – 34Mitchell: Bowles 6, Guzman 5, Schmidt 14, Wordeman 2, Bosard 8, Banks 2, Martin 4, Lashley 8.Burns: J. Griess 7, Smith 2, Love 5, Hansen 0, A. Griess 1, Sa. Eklund 0, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 12, A. Eklund 1, Barrett 0, D. Kaur 6, Sh. Eklund 0.BoyS BASKETBALLBurns 58 Mitchell 27CHEYENNE – Burns senior Jackson Kirkbride scored a game-high 26 points to help Burns to a 58-27 victory over Mitchell on Tuesday at the Sidney (Nebraska) Holiday Tournament.Kirkbride made six 3-pointers on the night."Everyone contributed and played hard," Burns coach Kurtis Suloff said. "(Kirkbride) shot the ball really well again and he was tough for (Mitchell) to stop."BURNS 58, MITCHELL 27Burns…… 12 11 18 17 – 58Mitchell…… 1 9 11 6 – 27Burns: Bloom 2, L. Lerwick 2, Cad. David 3, Smith 5, Foley 2, C. Lakin 2, Allen 2, Allen 0, Car. David 7, Chavez 7, Kirkbride 26.Mitchell: Anderson 2, Ayala 3, Mitchell 2, Jackson 5, Garza 1, Reisig 10, Allison 2, Thomas 2.