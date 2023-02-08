Daljit Kaur
CHEYENNE – Burns held on to beat visiting Lingle-Fort Laramie 39-37 on Tuesday night.
Senior forward Daljit Kaur finished the game with a double-double, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds. Savannah Kirkbride added seven points, as well.
"It was good to get back on the winning side of things," Burns coach Barry Ward said. "We didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but we did a really good job on defense and go the win."
BURNS 39, LINGLE 37
Burns…… 11 11 7 10 – 39
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 6 14 11 6 – 37
Burns: Griess 5, Bach 0, J. Barrett 2, Hansen 4, Laguna 0, Eklund 3, Siebert 0, Kopetzky 0, Kirkbride 7, Bolejack 0, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 18.
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Buller 0, Hattan 6, Wilkins 8, Skinner 0, Shipp 0, Spears 0, Speckner 10, Leiseth 4, Rafferty 5, J. Speckner 0, Rising 4.
CHEYENNE – Pine Bluffs picked up a win at Kimball, Nebraska, on Tuesday night.
The Hornets were paced by Abby Gray, who posted a team-high 10 points on the night. Avery Sweeter added nine points, while Jessica Hoffman, Kelsie Bymer and Reese Graves each added eight points.
PINE BLUFFS 46, KIMBALL 34
Pine Bluffs…… 8 17 7 14 – 46
Kimball…… 10 4 4 16 – 34
Pine Bluffs: Graves 8, Gray 10, Thurin 0, Lerwick 3, Ka. Bymer, Ke. Bymer 8, Hoffman 8, Popham 0, A. Sweeter 9, WallowingBull 0.
Kimball: Acheson 0, Berger 0, Olson 3, Anderson 12, Winstrom 13, Gawith 0, Culek 2, Perry 2, Moore 2, Paxton 0.
