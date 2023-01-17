GIRLS BASKETBALL: Burns girls top Shoshoni in Douglas Jan 17, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – Senior forward D.J. Kaur scored 16 points to help Burns to a 44-33 victory over Shoshoni on Monday night in Douglas.“We played really flat almost the whole night,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We only got to the free-throw line eight times, which isn’t a good sign for us. We just found a way to win the game.”BURNS 44, SHOSHONI 33Shoshoni…… 7 3 8 15 – 33Burns…… 8 13 13 10 – 44Shoshoni: Post 7, Fike 2, Jennings 2, Donelson 16, Harris 2, St. Clair 4.Burns: J. Griess 2, J. Barrett 2, Hansen 7, Laguna 2, Sa. Eklund 8, Seibert 5, Kirkbride 2, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 16, Sh. Eklund 0. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shoshoni Burn D.j. Kaur Douglas Basketball Sport Girl Barry Ward Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Will Graham Ike play basketball this season? East's Boden Liljedahl finds her footing on both ends Cowboy Tough: Jackson Marcotte's career ends, but his legacy lives on BOYS BASKETBALL: 3-pointers help propel Central to road win Cowboys drop seventh straight with 85-68 home loss to Boise State Tweets from https://twitter.com/WyoSports/lists/wyosports