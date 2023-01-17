Burns logo orange.jpg

CHEYENNE – Senior forward D.J. Kaur scored 16 points to help Burns to a 44-33 victory over Shoshoni on Monday night in Douglas.

“We played really flat almost the whole night,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We only got to the free-throw line eight times, which isn’t a good sign for us. We just found a way to win the game.”


