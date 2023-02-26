CHEYENNE – The Burns girls are returning to the Class 2A state basketball tournament after going 1-1 on the final day of the Class 2A East Regional on Saturday in Sundance.

The Broncs opened the day with a 57-42 win over Lusk to earn the state bid. Senior Daljit Kaur scored 20 points against the Tigers, while junior Jordan Griess added 17. Saria Eklund chipped in with 10 points, and Brooke Hansen netted seven.


