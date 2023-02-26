CHEYENNE – The Burns girls are returning to the Class 2A state basketball tournament after going 1-1 on the final day of the Class 2A East Regional on Saturday in Sundance.
The Broncs opened the day with a 57-42 win over Lusk to earn the state bid. Senior Daljit Kaur scored 20 points against the Tigers, while junior Jordan Griess added 17. Saria Eklund chipped in with 10 points, and Brooke Hansen netted seven.
Tongue River topped Burns in the third-place game 58-43. Josie Barrett led the Broncs in scoring with eight points, while Griess and Kaur both scored seven.
“I’m really proud of the kids, they played their hearts out the whole tournament but ran out of gas,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.
The Broncs open the state tournament against West Region champ Rocky Mountain at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
BURNS 57, LUSK 42
Burns…… 11 17 17 12 – 57
Lusk…… 13 11 9 9 – 42
Burns: J. Griess 17, Bach 0, J. Barrett 1, Hansen 7, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 10, Siebert 0, Kopetsky 0, Kirkbride 2, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 20, Sh. Eklund 0.
Lusk: G. ZumBrennan 4, M. ZumBrennan 2, Allbright 8, R. Krein 18, Krueger 8, H. Krein 2.
TONGUE RIVER 58, BURNS 43
Burns…… 7 3 18 15 – 43
Tongue River…… 19 10 9 20 – 58
Burns: J. Griess 7, Bach 0, J. Barrett 8, Hansen 6, Sa. Eklund 4, Siebert 1, Kopetsky 2, Kirkbride 6, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 7, Sh. Eklund 2.