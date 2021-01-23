CHEYENNE – Rylee Jo Ward scored 20 points, while D.J. Kaur added 15 to help the Burns girls rally for a 54-52 win over visiting Rawlins on Friday night.
The Lady Broncs trailed 21-13 after the first quarter, and 31-26 at halftime.
Updated: January 23, 2021 @ 5:19 am
