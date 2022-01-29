Katie Love

CHEYENNE – Katie Love made one of two free throws late in the fourth quarter to send Burns’ game at Wheatland into overtime Friday night.

The Lady Broncs outscored Wheatland 6-1 in the extra session to walk away with a 45-40 victory.

“The kids did a great job of carrying over rebounding practice to the game,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.

Senior DJ Kaur scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Katelyn Smith and Rylee Jo Ward both scored eight points.

BURNS 45, WHEATLAND 40, OT

Burns…… 7 1 15 16 6 – 45

Wheatland…… 7 9 10 13 1 – 40

Burns: J. Griess 1, Smith 8, Love 3, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 8, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 16.

Wheatland: Battershell 10, Peasley 3, Otero 11, Jones 4, Nichols 8, Graves 4.

Pine Bluffs 57
Lusk 40

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Jaden Shelit was one of three players in double figures for the Pine Bluffs girls during a 57-40 win Friday at Lusk.

Shelit scored a game-high 14 points, while junior Abby Gray added 13 and sophomore Kelsie Bymer chipped in with 11.

The Lady Hornets host Lingle-Fort Laramie at 2:30 p.m. today.

PINE BLUFS 57, LUSK 40

Pine Bluffs…… 14 13 7 23 – 57

Lusk…… 8 11 11 10 – 40

Pine Bluffs: Gray 13, Graves 6, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 14, Riefschneider 5, Loyd 2, Bymer 11, Hoffman 6, WallowingBull 0, Martinez 0.

Lusk: Manning 6, G. Zambrunnen 2, M. Zambrunnen 8, Allbright 9, Potter 2, Desenfants 2, Krueger 7, Williams 4.

