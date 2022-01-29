GIRLS BASKETBALL: Burns wins at Wheatland in OT Jan 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katie Love Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Katie Love made one of two free throws late in the fourth quarter to send Burns’ game at Wheatland into overtime Friday night.The Lady Broncs outscored Wheatland 6-1 in the extra session to walk away with a 45-40 victory.“The kids did a great job of carrying over rebounding practice to the game,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.Senior DJ Kaur scored 16 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Katelyn Smith and Rylee Jo Ward both scored eight points.BURNS 45, WHEATLAND 40, OTBurns…… 7 1 15 16 6 – 45Wheatland…… 7 9 10 13 1 – 40Burns: J. Griess 1, Smith 8, Love 3, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 8, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 16.Wheatland: Battershell 10, Peasley 3, Otero 11, Jones 4, Nichols 8, Graves 4.Pine Bluffs 57Lusk 40CHEYENNE – Senior guard Jaden Shelit was one of three players in double figures for the Pine Bluffs girls during a 57-40 win Friday at Lusk.Shelit scored a game-high 14 points, while junior Abby Gray added 13 and sophomore Kelsie Bymer chipped in with 11.The Lady Hornets host Lingle-Fort Laramie at 2:30 p.m. today.PINE BLUFS 57, LUSK 40Pine Bluffs…… 14 13 7 23 – 57Lusk…… 8 11 11 10 – 40Pine Bluffs: Gray 13, Graves 6, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 14, Riefschneider 5, Loyd 2, Bymer 11, Hoffman 6, WallowingBull 0, Martinez 0.Lusk: Manning 6, G. Zambrunnen 2, M. Zambrunnen 8, Allbright 9, Potter 2, Desenfants 2, Krueger 7, Williams 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Central investigated complaints against Apodaca UW learning how to navigate NIL era South's Maurie Alexander shines with skill, strength Boise State tops latest MW power rankings UW edged out by Boise State in first-place matchup Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists