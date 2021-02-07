CHEYENNE – Senior guard Kelsey Basart scored 21 points to help the Cheyenne Central girls basketball team top Kelly Walsh 60-44 and finish the weekend 2-0 on the road.
"Those kids were really in control of the boards, the tempo and I'm proud of the way they played," Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. "Every one of them played hard and this was an absolute team win for us."
Sophomore Madisyn Ballie scored 13 points in her first career varsity start for the Lady Indians.
CENTRAL 60, KELLY WALSH 40
Cheyenne Central...... 21 8 12 19 – 60
Kelly Walsh..........11 16 9 8 – 44
Cheyenne Central: Mirich 3, C. Fraley 6, Bailiie 13, Basart 21, Kirkbride 0, Cowley 6, Brant 5, Kam. Tempel 0, Allen 6, Sallee 0.
Kelly Walsh: Lloyd 4, Hill 2, Chafee 4, Alvar 7, Carruth 4, Alberts 1, Eskew 11, Clemons 11.
Thunder Basin 63
Cheyenne South 40
CHEYENNE – Gabby Drube scored 14 of her 21 points in the second half to help top-ranked Thunder Basin to a 63-40 victory over visiting Cheyenne South on Saturday afternoon in Gillette.
The Bolts led 22-20 at halftime.
South was led by senior guard Calysta Martinez, who scored 13 points.
THUNDER BASIN 63, SOUTH 40
Cheyenne South…… 9 11 12 8 – 40
Thunder Basin…… 8 14 19 22 – 63
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Martinez 13, Deibert 0, Brown 9, Tovar 0, VanTassell 7, Palermo 0, Harlan 0, Dimas 9, Cahill 2.
Thunder Basin: Deimling 2, Larson 5, K. Solem 1, Hladky 3, McCarty 2, Drube 21, S. Solem 9, Conklin 11, Spelts 9.
Upton 56
Pine Bluffs 32
CHEYENNE – Junior guard Jaden Shelit scored 19 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Pine Bluffs girls (6-7) during a 56-32 loss Saturday at Upton.
The Bobcats (11-3) got 19 points from Katlyn Louderback and 14 from Jerrica Caylor. Brooklyn Materi chipped in with 13.
UPTON 56, PINE BLUFFS 32
Pine Bluffs…… 6 8 7 11 – 32
Upton…… 13 17 16 11 – 56
Pine Bluffs: Gray 2, Graves 0, DePaulitte 0, Bymer 0, Shelit 19, Loyd 2, Madden 2, Thurin 3, Haas 2, Bergman 2, Eggli 0.
Upton: Turner 1, K. Louderback 19, Cayler 14, A. Louderback 3, Materi 13, Timberman 4, Davis 2.
Douglas 72
Burns 23
CHEYENNE – Senior guard Kamdynn Townsend scored a game-high 20 points to help No. 1-ranked Douglas to a 72-23 victory Saturday in Burns.
The Bearcats (14-0 overall, 5-0 Class 3A Southeast Quadrant) also got 16 points from University of Wyoming signee Allyson Fertig and 14 from Joslin Igo. Allison Olsen chipped in with 11.
Burns (5-9, 1-3) was led by Kylie Gallegos’ five points.
“That’s a really talented team and we just couldn’t get anything going,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “They really limited what we were trying to do. Hats off to them.”
DOUGLAS 72, BURNS 23
Douglas…… 20 23 17 12 – 72
Burns…… 2 6 6 9 – 23
Douglas: Townsend 20, Olsen 11, Zwetzig 7, Igo 14, Saint 2, Fertig 16.
Burns: J. Griess 2, Love 3, A. Griess 2, Gipfert 2, K. Gallegos 5, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 4, D. Kaur 3.