CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess scored 16 points and Savannah Kirkbride added 14 to help Burns down Sundance 45-27 on Saturday morning.

“We played really, really solid defense,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We fouled a little more than I hoped we would, but that’s the way it goes some times. 4-0 on the weekend is a really good feeling.”


