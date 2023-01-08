CHEYENNE – Jordan Griess scored 16 points and Savannah Kirkbride added 14 to help Burns down Sundance 45-27 on Saturday morning.
“We played really, really solid defense,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We fouled a little more than I hoped we would, but that’s the way it goes some times. 4-0 on the weekend is a really good feeling.”
Brook Hansen posted seven rebounds and six points. The Broncs were without leading scorer and rebounder DJ Kaur due to a family obligation.
Burns: J. Griess 16, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 6, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 3, Seibert 2, Kirkbride 14, S. Barrett 0, Sh. Eklund 4.
Wright 44 Pine Bluffs 29
CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jessica Hoffman scored a game-high 10 points in Pine Bluffs’ 44-29 loss to Wright on Saturday.
Wright’s Brianna Meza led all scorers with 18 points.
WRIGHT 44, PINE BLUFFS 29
Wright…… 10 12 9 13 – 44
Pine Bluffs…… 9 6 10 4 – 29
Wright: Hentch-Robb 6, K. Strohschein 4, Cooley 2, Meza 18, Salas 8, S. Strohschein 6.
Pine Bluffs: Graves 2, Gray 6, Thurin 0, Lerwick 2, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 7, Hoffman 10, Popham 0, A. Sweeter 2, WallowingBull 0.
Central 45 Rock Springs 37
CHEYENNE – Senior Madisyn Baillie scored a game-high 15 points to help Cheyenne Central close the James Johnson Winter Classic with a 45-37 win over Rock Springs.
“They were pretty physical with us, and we stayed the course,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We’ve talked to our kids a lot about sticking to the game plan. We were able to add some pressure up and be smart with taking care of the ball.”
Sophomore Karson Tempel added 11 points for Central.
CENTRAL 45, ROCK SPRINGS 37
Rock Springs…… 12 8 8 9 – 37
Cheyenne Central…… 13 11 13 8 – 45
Rock Springs: Bider 4, Nandrup 1, Anderson 8, Asay 12, Bernabeu 3, Brewster 2, Harris 7.
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 15, M. Gerig 4, M. Kirkbride 3, Gillam 1, Wade 6, Kar. Tempel 11, Newton 0, Kelly 5.
Wheatland 53 Cheyenne South 27
CHEYENNE – Laynie Goertz led three Wheatland players in double figures during a 53-27 victory at Cheyenne South.
Goertz netted 15 points, while Lily Nichols had 13 and Grace Battershell chipped in with 12.
SOuth was led by Mona Montgomery, Amya Smith and Bailey Williams, who all scored six.