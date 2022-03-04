Kylie Gallegos

Kylie Gallegos

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Lady Broncs forced 30 turnovers to keep their state tournament hopes alive with a 62-31 win over Rawlins in the Class 3A East Regional on Friday morning.

Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 25 points for Burns, which also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from DJ Kaur. Kylie Gallegos chipped in with 10 points.

BURNS 62, RAWLINS 31

Rawlins…… 10 8 4 9 – 31

Burns…… 14 16 10 22 – 62

Rawlins: Ke. O’Melia 1, Ka. O’Melia 2, Smith 8, Jerome 9, Scheel 1, Lonn 6, Hernandez 4.

Burns: J. Griess 4, Smith 7, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 2, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 25, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 4, D. Kaur 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus