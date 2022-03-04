GIRLS BASKETBALL: Defense keys Burns win over Rawlins Mar 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Kylie Gallegos Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – The Lady Broncs forced 30 turnovers to keep their state tournament hopes alive with a 62-31 win over Rawlins in the Class 3A East Regional on Friday morning.Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 25 points for Burns, which also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from DJ Kaur. Kylie Gallegos chipped in with 10 points.BURNS 62, RAWLINS 31Rawlins…… 10 8 4 9 – 31Burns…… 14 16 10 22 – 62Rawlins: Ke. O’Melia 1, Ka. O’Melia 2, Smith 8, Jerome 9, Scheel 1, Lonn 6, Hernandez 4.Burns: J. Griess 4, Smith 7, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 2, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 25, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 4, D. Kaur 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kylie Gallegos Burn Sport Rylee Jo Ward Broncs D. Kaur Win Defense Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Apodaca returning as Central football coach after investigation Cowboys’ comeback attempt falls short against SDSU Pokes’ confidence high heading into ‘must-win’ game at UNLV New UW assistant Oscar Giles places emphasis on relationships Central's Davin Mattimoe made unlikely run to state title Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists