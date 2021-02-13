CHEYENNE – Senior guard Andraya Dimas scored a game-high 24 points to help Cheyenne South to a 54-41 victory over visiting Sheridan on Friday night.
Dimas scored 17 of her points during the first half.
“I’m extremely proud of this team win,” Bison coach Chad DeBruyn said. “The girls did the little things we emphasize and met the majority of the goals we set to begin each game. This was a really solid win to being the weekend.”
South also got 15 points from senior forward Riley VanTassell.
SOUTH 54, SHERIDAN 41
Sheridan…… 12 9 11 9 – 41
Cheyenne South…… 15 12 9 18 – 54
Sheridan: L. Mitzel 3, Bilyeu 12, Burges 5, Speilman 4, A. Mitzel 7, Larsen 7, Williams 3.
Cheyenne South: Martinez 7, Deibert 0, Brown 7, Tovar 0, VanTassell 15, Palermo 0, Harlan 1, Dimas 24, Cahill 0.
Campbell County 63
Cheyenne Central 58, 2OT
CHEYENNE – Campbell County’s Livia Castellanos banked in a deep 3-pointer to force overtime during a 63-58 double overtime win Friday night at Cheyenne Central.
“It was very much an up-and-down game,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We battled and then went cold in the second overtime. Our kids played really hard. These are tough ones, but we learned a lot.”
Castellanos finished with 19 points for the Camels, while Shaelea Milliron chipped in with 17.
Central senior Baylee Delbridge led all scorers with 21 points. Kelsey Basart and Mia Gerig both added 10 points for the Indians.
CAMPBELL CO. 63,
CHEYENNE CENTRAL 58, 2OT
Campbell County…… 13 12 10 14 5 9 – 63
Cheyenne Central…… 9 16 6 18 4 5 – 58
Campbell County: R. Hladky 2, L. Castellanos 19, Milliron 17, Zimmerman 9, Streitz 3, Robertson 5, Gusick 4, Jacobson 4.
Cheyenne Central: C. Fraley 6, Baillie 4, Gerig 10, Basart 10, M. Kirkbride 0, Cowley 5, Brant 1, Delbridge 21, Allen 1.
Newcastle 50
Burns 35
CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jaylen Ostenson scored a game-high 22 points to help Newcastle to a 50-35 victory Friday afternoon at Burns.
The Dogies also got 13 points from Shelby Tidyman.
“We did a really poor job of executing our game plan, and limiting Ostenson’s touches,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said. “We also got beaten on the boards.”
Burns was led by junior guard Rylee Jo Ward’s 14 points.
The Broncs play at Mitchell, Nebraska, at 2:30 p.m. today.
NEWCASTLE 50, BURNS 35
Newcastle…… 10 13 16 11 – 50
Burns…… 3 12 9 11 – 35
Newcastle: Ostenson 22, Tidyman 13, Voelker 3, McFarland 6, Stanton 6.
Burns: J. Griess 0, Love 2, Thompson 2, A. Griess 2, Gipfert 5, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 0, R. Ward 14, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 7.
Southeast 36
Pine Bluffs 31
CHEYENNE – Southeast scored 16 fourth-quarter points to rally for a 36-31 victory over visiting Pine Bluffs on Friday afternoon in Yoder.
Sophomore Brenna Herring scored seven of her team-high 10 during the final frame.
Pine Bluffs got 10 points from junior guard Jaden Shelit.
The Lady Hornets host Glenrock at 2:30 p.m. today.
SOUTHEAST 36, PINE BLUFFS 31
Pine Bluffs…… 10 12 5 4 – 31
Southeast…… 10 4 8 16 – 36
Pine Bluffs: Gray 3, Graves 2, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 10, Reifschneider 0, Loyd 5, Madden 4, Thurin 5, Borgman 0, Eggli 2.
Southeast: Garzah 2, Hale 4, Bouth 2, Dezmond 4, Anderson 6, Herring 10, Carson 8