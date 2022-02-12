CHEYENNE —Boden Liljedahl scored 23 points as Cheyenne East picked up a 71-34 road victory over Campbell County on Friday.
“I loved our kids’ focus tonight on the road. They did all of the little things you have to do to beat Campbell County,” East coach Eric Westling said. “It was a great team win.”
Maddie Kaufman netted 13 points and Jordan Jones added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals for the top-ranked Lady T-Birds (18-0 overall, 4-0 Class 4A East Conference) who play at third-ranked Thunder Basin at noon today.
EAST 71, CAMPBELL COUNTY 34
Cheyenne East……….. 19 12 23 16 — 71
Campbell County…….. 2 13 9 10 — 34
Cheyenne East: Jones 12, H. Kaufman 0, M. Kaufman 13, Schlabs 6, Oswald 0, Jardine 5, DeLong 2, Mauthe 0, Cassat 0, Fonseca 0, Liljedhal 23, Goff 2, Walsh 7.
Campbell County: Hladky 8, Reimer 2, Neary 4, Riss 2, Riedes 4, Kuhbacher 4, Robertson 3.
Thunder Basin 57
Cheyenne Central 51
CHEYENNE — A late lead slipped away from Cheyenne Central in a 57-51 loss to Thunder Basin on Friday in Gillette.
“They started out on an 8-0 run and it would’ve been easy for us to roll over, but we didn’t and I was impressed,” Lady Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We’re starting to figure some things out.”
Madisyn Baillie led Central with 11 points and Drue Mirich and Izzy Kelly both added eight. Central (4-13, 1-2) plays at Campbell County at 1 p.m. today.
THUNDER BASIN 57, CENTRAL 51
Cheyenne Central……. 7 14 16 14 — 51
Thunder Basin………… 16 13 9 19 — 57
Cheyenne Central: Mirich 8, Baillie 11, Gerig 6, Kirkbride 3, Gillam 0, Cowley 2, Clements 5, Kam. Tempel 0, Kar. Tempel 4, Kelly 8, Allen 4.
Thunder Basin: Clark 10, Solem 2, McCarty 14, Williams 2, Mendoza 5, Cox 8, Spelts 16.
Newcastle 65
Burns 32
CHEYENNE — Newcastle outscored Burns 21-8 in the first quarter and carried that to a 65-32 victory Friday night in Newcastle.
Rylee Jo Ward led the Lady Broncs with 10 points and DJ Kaur added six. Jaylen Ostenson finished with a game-high 21 points for the Dogies. During the game, Ward set Burns' school record for career steals with 306.
NEWCASTLE 65, BURNS 32
Burns………….. 8 8 4 12 — 32
Newcastle…….. 21 16 15 13 — 65
Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 7, Love 0, Hansen 3, A. Griess 4, K. Gallegos 0, Mosley 0, Ward 10, Eklund 0, Kirkbride 2, Kaur 6.
Newcastle: Beastrom 4, Ostenson 21, Tidyman 11, McFarland 11, Conzelman 10, Harrington 2, Stanton 6.
Sheridan 59
Cheyenne South 14
CHEYENNE — Nine players scored for Sheridan in a 59-14 win over Cheyenne South on Friday in Sheridan.
The Lady Bison were led by Bailey Williams, who tallied six points. South plays at Kelly Walsh at 12:30 p.m. today.
SHERIDAN 59, SOUTH 14
Cheyenne South…. 3 2 7 2 — 14
Sheridan…………… 11 19 15 14 — 59
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 2, Wright 2, Montgomery 2, Brennan 0, Taylor 0, Smith 2, Williams 6, Zubia 0, Haggberg 0, WanTassell 0, LaCombe 0, Garcia 0.
Sheridan: Mitzel 6, Bilyen 6, Burgess 5, Olsen 3, Larsen 11, Williams 8, Spielman 6, Ligocki 8, Gardner 6.