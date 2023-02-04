CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East knocked off Sheridan 55-53 in Sheridan on Friday night.
Junior guard Bradie Schlabs scored four points in the last 90 seconds of the game to complete East’s late comeback.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne East knocked off Sheridan 55-53 in Sheridan on Friday night.
Junior guard Bradie Schlabs scored four points in the last 90 seconds of the game to complete East’s late comeback.
Schlabs finished the game with a game-high 21 points. Elysiana Fonseca finished in double figures as well, posting 11 points.
“We faced a lot of adversity tonight,” East coach Eric Westling said. “I loved the fact that our kids battled at the end to put us in a place to win.”
EAST 55, SHERIDAN 53
Cheyenne East…… 15 10 12 18 – 55
Sheridan…… 11 20 11 11 — 53
Cheyenne East: DeLong 4, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 21, Haws 2, Cassatt 0, E. Fonseca 11, Liljedahl 8, Brown 7, Hall 2.
Sheridan: Mitzel 2, Burgess 13, Olson 3, Bilyeu 7, Larsen 4, Spielman 5, Ligocki 15, Chase 2.
CHEYENNE – Lauren Olsen scored a game-high 15 points to help Douglas to a 74-18 victory over visiting Burns on Friday.
The Bearcats held Burns to just one point in the first half.
“They really got after us defensively, and we turned the ball over a lot,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We will be looking to regroup for next week.”
Daljit Kaur paced Burns with eight points.
DOUGLAS 74, BURNS 18
Burns…… 0 1 7 10 – 18
Douglas…… 26 19 16 13 – 47
Burns: J. Griess 0, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 0, Laguna 2, Sa. Eklund 3, Siebert 0, Kirkbride 3, S. Barrett 2, Kaur 8.
Douglas: DeGarcia 4, Br. Wright 6, Ba. Wright 18, Lepe 3, Porter 4, L. Olsen 15, Meyer 5, Parker 10, J. Fertig 6.
CHEYENNE – Sophomore Izzy Kelly scored 16 points and senior Mia Gerig added 14 to help Cheyenne Central hold on for a 65-60 win at Natrona County on Friday in Casper.
Senior Madisyn Baillie added 10 points, while sophomore Karson Tempel chipped in with nine.
CENTRAL 65, NATRONA 60
Cheyenne Central…… 18 20 13 14 – 65
Natrona County…… 11 13 13 23 – 60
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 10, Mi. Gerig 14, M. Kirkbride 5, Gillam 5, Wade 6, Kar. Tempel 9, Newton 0, Kelly 16.
Natrona County: Swan 2, Kidder 4-, Hagar 15, Manville 10, Ransom 16, Sybrant 9, Salinas 2.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.