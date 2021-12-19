CHEYENNE — Junior Boden Liljedahl scored 29 points to lead the Cheyenne East girls to a 75-39 win over Lutheran in the championship game of the Power 2 Play Winter Showcase.
“Really happy with how we played, they have a lot of shooters and I thought our kids did a good job of communicating and getting out on them,” East coach Eric Westling said. "It’s a good feeling. We still have work to do, but it's a good feeling right now.”
Senior Jordan Jones finished with 17 points and senior Darcy Jardine added 12 for the Lady T-Birds.
EAST 75, LUTHERAN 39
Lutheran……...............15 11 6 7 — 39
Cheyenne East…………..25 20 20 10 — 75
Lutheran: Megill 2, Clerici 4, Gehrkie 1, Kelty 15, McSpadden 5, Frenel 6, Schneider 5.
Cheyenne East: Liljedahl 29, Jones 17, H. Kaufman 2, M. Kaufman 2, Schlabs 5, Jardine 12, DeLong 7, Oswald 0, Goff 0, Walsh 2.
Burns drops two at Douglas Classic
CHEYENNE – The Burns girls basketball team closed the Douglas Classic with a pair of losses Saturday.
The Lady Broncs opened the day with a 51-26 loss to Lander. Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward paced Burns with 14 points.
Burns closed the tournament with a 50-41 loss to Kemmerer. Ward scored 10 points for the Broncs, who were 0-3 at the Douglas tournament.
“We did not play well this weekend,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We really struggled to shoot the ball. We did a good job defensively against Lander for a half and then we switched to a press and that did not go well for us.
“We played well enough to win against Kemmerer, but just couldn’t get it done.”
LANDER 51, BURNS 26
Burns…… 7 7 3 9 – 26
Lander…… 10 17 9 15 – 51
Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 1, Love 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 14, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 2.
Lander: Tendore 12, D. Bell 3, Stauffenberg 10, R. Bell 9, Brown 2, Hansen 4, Winfield 11.
KEMMERER 50, BURNS 41
Kemmerer…… 8 15 11 16 – 50
Burns...... 11 4 14 12 – 41
Kemmerer: Nielson 28, Skidmore 15, Neria 2, Ashliman 4, Thatcher 1,
Burns: J. Griess 5, Smith 6, Love 3, Hansen 0, A. Griess 2, T. Gallego 3, S. Gallegos 1, K. Gallegos 5, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 10, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 4.
Fort Collins 62
Cheyenne Central 35
CHEYENNE – Fort Collins outscored Cheyenne Central 40-15 across the second and third quarters to grab a 62-35 home victory on Saturday.
“They shot the ball really well and made a good run in the second and third quarters,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “The early part of the game didn’t go well for us.”
Eva Clements, Kamryn Tempel and Brogan Allen all scored six points for the Indians.
FORT COLLINS 62, CENTRAL 35
Cheyenne Central…… 13 5 10 7 – 35
Fort Collins…… 18 20 20 4 – 62
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 5, Baillie 4, Gillam 4, Cowley 2, Clements 6, Kam. Tempel 6, Wade 2, Allen 6.
Fort Collins: Fry 4, Wagstaff 14, Alcaraz 22, Young 8, Davis 4, Park 9, Johnson 4.
Pinedale 57
Cheyenne South 27
CHEYENNE – Bailey Williams scored nine points to front Cheyenne South during a 57-27 loss to Pinedale at the Flaming Gorge Classic.
Laynie Ramirez added seven points, five rebounds and five steals.
PINEDALE 57, SOUTH 27
Cheyenne South...... 4 8 9 6 – 27
Pinedale…… 23 15 6 13 – 57
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 7, Wright 0, Brennan 0, Taylor 4, Smith 4, Williams 9, Zubia 0, K. VanTassell 0, Haggberg 0, Garcia 3.
Pinedale: Edwards 3, Rogers 15, Nate 1, Majhanovich 6, S. Kunard 10, Illoway 4, Bowers 6, Sandner 6, Hawke 6.