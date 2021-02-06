CHEYENNE – Senior Jaden Gipfert scored 15 points to help Burns to a 53-33 victory over visiting Saratoga on Friday afternoon.
The Lady Broncs also got 11 points and nine assists from junior guard Rylee Jo Ward.
Burns committed a season-low 12 turnovers.
BURNS 53, SARATOGA 33
Saratoga…… 5 5 8 15 – 33
Burns…… 12 19 15 7 – 53
Saratoga: Duke 3, Daley 2, Wells 17, Everett 1, Bennett 8, Fiedor 2.
Burns: J. Griess 4, Smith 8, Love 0, Thompson 0, A. Griess 0, Gipfert 15, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosley 6, R. Ward 11, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 5.
Cheyenne Central 45
Sheridan 40
CHEYENNE - The Cheyenne Central girls basketball team held Sheridan to only three quarter points to pull out a 45-40 road victory.
"That was big for us," Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. "We've needed some defensive consistency and we were able to see that in crunch time."
Kelsey Basart led the Lady Indians with 17 points. Kaiya Brant added 10 and Baylee Delbridge scored nine.
CENTRAL 45, SHERIDAN 40
Cheyenne Central...... 13 12 9 10 – 45
Sheridan...... 9 14 14 3 – 40
Cheyenne Central: C. Fraley 2, Baillie 4, Basart 17, Kirkbride 0, Cowley 2, Brant 10, Kam. Tempel 1, Delbridge 9, Allen 0
Sheridan: G. Mitzel 1, Bilyeu 8, Burgess 3, Spielman 12, A. Mitzel 12, Larson 4.
Cheyenne East 69
Kelly Walsh 44
CHEYENNE – Senior Emma Jacobsen scored 15 points, grabbed seven rebounds and five steals to help Cheyenne East to a 69-44 victory over Kelly Walsh on Friday in Casper.
Classmate Ashley Marshall chipped in with 14 points and six rebounds, while sophomore Boden Liljedahl added 10.
“We did a good job of taking care of the ball and sticking to what we needed to do win,” East coach Eric Westling said.
Senior Cheyenna Alvarado added eight points and six rebounds, while freshman Bradie Schlabs dished out eight assists to go with six points.
The Thunderbirds were slated to play at Sheridan today, but that came has been postponed due to road conditions.
EAST 69, KELLY WALSH 44
Cheyenne East…… 19 18 15 16 – 69
Kelly Walsh…… 11 11 13 10 – 44
Cheyenne East: R. Jacobsen 0, B. Schlabs 6, E. Jacobsen 15, C. Alvarado 8, White 0, Kaufman 2, Jardine 8, Mauthe 0, Fonseca 6, Liljedahl 10, A. Marshall 14, Walsh 0.
Kelly Walsh: Hill 4, Chaffe 12, Alvar 5, Carruth 7, Eskew 5, Bailey 5, Clemens 6.