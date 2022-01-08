CHEYENNE – Megan Counts hit a step-back 3-pointer to lift the Green River girls to a 56-54 overtime victory Friday night at Cheyenne Central.
The Wolves led Central 30-14 during the second quarter.
“I’m so proud of my kids for clawing back,” Indians coach Glen Kirkbride said. “I was frustrated we dug a hole, but those kids have guts.”
Senior Roree Cowley paced Central with 15 points, while sophomore Mia Gerig added 10. Madisyn Baillie chipped in with nine.
Counts let all scorers with 16.
The Indians host Natrona County at 10:30 a.m. today, and then play Rock Springs at 3 p.m.
GREEN RIVER 56, CENTRAL 54, OT
Green River…… 12 18 8 9 9 – 56
Cheyenne Central…… 5 13 18 14 7 – 54
Green River: Braden 8, Macy 8, Cudney 2, Burgess 2, Stanton 6, Counts 16, Wilson 10, Hanks 4.
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 2, Baillie 9, Gerig 10, M. Kirkbride 2, Gillam 8, Cowley 15, Clements 0, Kam. Tempel 4, Allen 4.
South girls drop pair of games
CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne South girls dropped their first two home games of the season.
The Lady Bison fell to Windsor, Colorado (78-18) and Riverton (48-32).
"The girls brought effort beyond what anyone could ask for," first year South coach Brodie Epler said. "We just didn't put the ball in the hole for the first three quarters (against Riverton).
"If we finish some shots early and it's a completely different game."
Janiah scored 15 points during South's loss to Riverton.
The Bison host Douglas at 3 p.m. today.
RIVERTON 48, SOUTH 32
Riverton...... 10 17 9 12 – 48
Cheyenne South...... 4 7 5 16 – 32
Riverton: Paiz 15, Fossey 2, Fegler 6, Judd 4, Sheets 4, Engstrom 3, Anderson 2, Martinez 10, Heiser 2.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 2, Wright 15, Brennan 0, Taylor 0, Smith 8, Williams 6, Zubia 0, K. VanTassell 0, Garcia 2.
WINDSOR 78, SOUTH 78
Windsor…… 27 33 10 8 – 78
Cheyenne South…… 9 7 0 2 – 18
Windsor: Backhaus 4, Marsh 10, Johnson 9, B. Jiricek 4, Moore 7, J. Jiricek 13, Wright 8, Bohlinger 4, Reed 12, Darnell 4.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 0, Wright 0, Brennan 6, Taylor 0, Montoya 0, Smith 2, Williams 7, K. VanTassell 0, Haggberg 0, Halverson 0, Garcia 3.
Pine Bluffs wins two big in Glenrock
CHEYENNE – The Pine Bluffs girls picked up a pair of lop-sided wins Friday in Glenrock.
The Lady Hornets topped St. Stephens (62-31) and Shoshoni (64-18).
Against St. Stephens, senior Jaden Shelit scored 18 points. Classmates Andrea Reifschneider and Madi Loyd added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Freshman Jessica Hoffman scored a game-high 16 points during the rout of Shoshoni. Reifschneider chipped in with 12.
PINE BLUFFS 62, ST. STEPHENS 31
St. Stephens…… 10 3 11 7 – 31
Pine Bluffs…… 6 17 16 23 – 62
St. Stephens: Jenkins 13, Co. Yellowbear 1, Ta. Moss 4, M. Ridgely 2, F. Ridgely 5, To. Moss 2, Spoonhunter 4.
Pine Bluffs: Gray 6, Graves 2, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 18, Reifschneider 13, Loyd 10, Bymer 0, Hoffman 6, WallowingBull 7.
PINE BLUFFS 64, SHOSHONI 18
Pine Bluffs…… 27 14 21 2 – 64
Shoshoni…… 5 6 7 0 – 18
Pine Bluffs: Gray 18, Graves 4, DePaulitte 0, J. Shelit 7, Reifschneider 12, Loyd 7, Bymer 0, Hoffman 16, WallowingBull 0, Martinez 0.
Shoshoni: Post 11, Jennings 5, Harris 2.