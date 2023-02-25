Daljit Kaur

Daljit Kaur

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Lingle-Fort Laramie outscored Burns 36-18 in the second half to win 50-34 in the Class 2A East Regional tournament Friday in Sundance.

The Broncs were led by senior Daljit Kaur’s 12 points.


