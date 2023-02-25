Daljit Kaur
CHEYENNE – Lingle-Fort Laramie outscored Burns 36-18 in the second half to win 50-34 in the Class 2A East Regional tournament Friday in Sundance.
The Broncs were led by senior Daljit Kaur’s 12 points.
“We just didn’t play good enough to win,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “Hopefully we can regroup and get it going (today).”
LINGLE 50, BURNS 34
Burns…… 12 4 12 6 – 34
Lingle…… 8 6 23 13 – 50
Burns: J. Griess 6, J. Barrett 2, Hansen 4, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 8, Siebert 0, Kirkbride 2, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 12.
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Hattan 7, Wunder 17, Ship 1, N. Speckner 12, Saul 4, Rafferty 5, J. Speckner 4.
