CHEYENNE – McCook, Nebraska, outscored Burns 36-15 during the second half to break open a tie game and win 58-37 on the final day of the Sidney (Nebraska) Holiday Shootout.

Shawna Wilkinson scored a game-high 19 points for the Bison.

“We need to take better care of the ball and get into better flow offensively,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.

Burns was led by seniors Rylee Jo Ward and D.J. Kaur, who both scored 11 points. Brooke Hansen added seven.

The Broncs (3-7) play at Alliance, Nebraska, on Tuesday.

MCCOOK 58, BURNS 37

Burns…… 11 11 9 6 – 37

McCook…… 14 8 18 18 – 58

Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 2, Lovel 0, Hansen 7, A. Griess 2, Sa. Eklund 0, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 11, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 11, Sh. Eklund 0.

McCook: Doucet 9, Dutton 1, Wermester 2, Welmers 1, Walter 7, Hann 1, Johnson 1, Wilkinson 19, Rippen 4, Bortney 2, Kotschuar 11.

