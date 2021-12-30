GIRLS BASKETBALL: McCook rides big second half past Burns Dec 30, 2021 15 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rylee Jo Ward Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports DJ Kaur Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – McCook, Nebraska, outscored Burns 36-15 during the second half to break open a tie game and win 58-37 on the final day of the Sidney (Nebraska) Holiday Shootout.Shawna Wilkinson scored a game-high 19 points for the Bison.“We need to take better care of the ball and get into better flow offensively,” Burns coach Barry Ward said.Burns was led by seniors Rylee Jo Ward and D.J. Kaur, who both scored 11 points. Brooke Hansen added seven.The Broncs (3-7) play at Alliance, Nebraska, on Tuesday.MCCOOK 58, BURNS 37Burns…… 11 11 9 6 – 37McCook…… 14 8 18 18 – 58Burns: J. Griess 2, Smith 2, Lovel 0, Hansen 7, A. Griess 2, Sa. Eklund 0, Mo. Mosley 2, R. Ward 11, A. Eklund 0, D. Kaur 11, Sh. Eklund 0.McCook: Doucet 9, Dutton 1, Wermester 2, Welmers 1, Walter 7, Hann 1, Johnson 1, Wilkinson 19, Rippen 4, Bortney 2, Kotschuar 11. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Williams, Neyor transfers a sign of things to come if UW doesn’t adapt Cowboys contributors continue to enter transfer portal Valladay joins list of UW starters to enter transfer portal Ex-UW assistant Brent Vigen on verge of FCS title Wyoming starting cornerbacks Coldon, Hearn enter transfer portal Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists