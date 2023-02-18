Abby Gray
CHEYENNE – Senior Abby Gray scored 21 points to help Pine Bluffs beat visiting Lusk 44-28 on Friday.
Sophomore Jessica Hoffman added nine points for the Hornets, who Lingle-Fort Laramie at 2:30 p.m. today.
PINE BLUFFS 44, LUSK 28
Lusk…… 3 9 12 4 – 28
Pine Bluffs…… 12 14 10 8 – 44
Lusk: Manning 8, G. Zumbrennan 2, M. Zumbrennan 2, R. Krein 2, Krueger 4, H. Krein 10.
Pine Bluffs: Graves 7, Gray 21, Thurin 0, H. Lerwick 2, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 0, Hoffman 9, Popham 0, A. Sweeter 5, WallowingBull 0.
CHEYENNE – Lingle-Fort Laramie outscored visiting Burns 28-15 in the second half to pull out a 43-34 victory.
Burns was paced by senior Daljit Kaur’s 11 points. Brooke Hansen chipped in with eight.
“(Lingle) made 10 more free throws than we attempted, that’s a recipe for disaster,” Broncs coach Barry Ward said.
Burns was slated to face Big Horn today in Douglas, but that doubleheader has been canceled due to road closures.
LINGLE 43, BURNS 34
Burns…… 8 11 4 11 – 34
Lingle-Fort Laramie…… 11 4 13 15 – 43
Burns: J. Griess 6, J. Barrett 0, Hansen 8, Laguna 4, Si. Eklund 0, Siebert 0, Kirkbride 3, S. Barrett 2, Kaur 11.
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Hattan 6, Wunder 8, Skinner 5, N. Speckner 14, Saul 3, Rafferty 7.
