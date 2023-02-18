Abby Gray

Abby Gray

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior Abby Gray scored 21 points to help Pine Bluffs beat visiting Lusk 44-28 on Friday.

Sophomore Jessica Hoffman added nine points for the Hornets, who Lingle-Fort Laramie at 2:30 p.m. today.


