GIRLS BASKETBALL: Pine Bluffs falls on the road Jan 16, 2022

CHEYENNE — Pine Bluffs was outscored 23-3 in the first quarter in a 53-33 loss to Holyoke, Colorado, on Saturday.

Abby Gray led the Hornets with eight points and Jaden Shelit added six. Elise Krogmeier finished with a game-high 18 points for Holyoke while Kristin Vieselmeyer netted 13.

The Hornets fell to 4-7 on the season.

HOLYOKE 53, PINE BLUFFS 33
Pine Bluffs……. 3 9 2 18 — 33
Holyoke………. 23 10 12 8 — 53

Pine Bluffs: Gray 8, Graves 0, Langlois 2, DePaulitte 0, Shelit 6, Reifschneider 5, Loyd 5, Bymer 5, Hoffman 2.
Holyoke: A. Talavera 3, E. Talavera 6, Lindholm 2, Herman 11, Vieselmeyer 13, Krogmeier 18.

Buffalo 54
Burns 35

CHEYENNE – Burns couldn't overcome an early deficit in a 54-35 loss to visiting Buffalo on Saturday. 

"The kids had a pretty tough week schedule wise and battled today, just didn't score enough baskets," Burns coach Barry Ward said. 

Rylee Jo Ward led the Lady Broncs with 16 points and DJ Kaur added 10. Ten different players for Buffalo scored.

BUFFALO 54, BURNS 35
Buffalo......... 15 14 16 9 – 54
Burns............ 8 6 10 11 – 35

Buffalo: Tietjan 4, T. Rule 7, L. Rule 6, Finkle 8, Quelm 1, Rosalez 9, Davis 5, Bessler 6, Peterson 4, Hepp 4.
Burns: Griess 0, Smith 2, Love 0, Hansen 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 6, Mosley 0, Ward 16, Eklund 0, Kaur 10.