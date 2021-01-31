Shelby Thurin
Shelby Thurin

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE - The Pine Bluffs girls basketball team pulled away in the third quarter to grab a 52-39 win over Lingle-Fort Laramie on Saturday. 

Jaden Shelit led the Hornets with 16 points and Shelby Thurin netted 13. 

