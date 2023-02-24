CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jessica Hoffman scored a game-high 15 points, and freshman Hattie Lerwick added 13 to help Pine Bluffs to a 46-41 victory over Wright at the Class 2A East Regional tournament Thursday in Sundance.

The Hornets trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but cut that lead to 25-24 at halftime.


