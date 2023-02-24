CHEYENNE – Sophomore Jessica Hoffman scored a game-high 15 points, and freshman Hattie Lerwick added 13 to help Pine Bluffs to a 46-41 victory over Wright at the Class 2A East Regional tournament Thursday in Sundance.
The Hornets trailed 15-8 after the first quarter, but cut that lead to 25-24 at halftime.
They face Sundance at 4 p.m. today.
PINE BLUFFS 46, WRIGHT 41
Wright…… 15 10 3 13 – 41
Pine Bluffs…… 8 16 9 13 – 46
Wright: Barnhurst 11, K. Strohschein 9, Cooley 1, Meza 10, Salas 6, S. Strohschein 4.
Pine Bluffs: Graves 4, Gray 5, Thurin 2, H. Lerwick 13, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 3, Hoffman 15, A. Sweeter 4.
Burns 63 Tongue River 56
CHEYENNE – Junior Jordan Griess scored 25 points to help Burns to a 63-56 victory over Tongue River in the Class 2A East Regional tournament Thursday in Sundance.
“I was really proud of the way our kids went out and executed our game plan,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We made some really clutch free throws at the end.”
The Broncs made 14 of 16 free throws they attempted during the fourth quarter.
Senior forward Daljit Kaur scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Saria Eklund added 12 points, while Brooke Hansen chipped in with 10.
Burns faces Lingle-Fort Laramie at 5:30 p.m. today.
BURNS 63, TONGUE RIVER 56
Burns…… 17 8 17 21 – 63
Tongue River…… 11 13 12 18 – 56
Burns: J. Griess 25, Hansen 10, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 12, Siebert 0, Kirkbride 6, S. Barrett 0, Kaur 10.