Hattie Lerwick

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE — The Pine Bluffs girls opened Friday with a 56-50 victory at Lingle-Fort Laramie. They ended the day with a 56-20 loss to Southeast in Yoder.

Against Lingle, Hattie Lerwick scored 20 points. That included a 5-for-6 mark from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Jessica Hoffman chipped in with 12 points.


