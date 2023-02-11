Hattie Lerwick
CHEYENNE — The Pine Bluffs girls opened Friday with a 56-50 victory at Lingle-Fort Laramie. They ended the day with a 56-20 loss to Southeast in Yoder.
Against Lingle, Hattie Lerwick scored 20 points. That included a 5-for-6 mark from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Jessica Hoffman chipped in with 12 points.
Hoffman was the Hornets’ leading scorer against Southeast, netting six points.
PINE BLUFFS 56, LINGLE 50
Pine Bluffs……........ 17 15 10 14 — 56
Lingle-Fort Laramie. 5 20 15 10 — 50
Pine Bluffs: Graves 4, Gray 9, Thurin 1, H. Lerwick 20, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 6, Hoffman 12, A. Sweeter 4.
Lingle-Fort Laramie: Hattan 9, Skinner 3, N. Speckner 10, Leiseth 4, Rafferty 3, J. Speckner 9, Rising 2, Wunder 10.
SOUTHEAST 56, PINE BLUFFS 20
Pine Bluffs…… 7 4 5 4 — 20
Southeast…… 16 16 10 14 — 56
Pine Bluffs: Graves 6, Gray 0, Thurin 0, Lerwick 3, Ka. Bymer 0, Ke. Bymer 3, Hoffman 6, Popham 0, A. Sweeter 2.
Southeast: Ekwall 9, Bath 12, Haines 4, Anderson 15, Leithead 2, Herring 2, Carson 10.
CHEYENNE — Senior forward Daljit Kaur became Burns’ career blocked shots leader during Friday night’s 42-29 victory over visiting Lusk.
Kaur posted eight blocks against the Tigers, which gives her 67 for her career. Noelle Jones held the old mark of 66.
Kaur also scored a game-best 22 points.
“Our pressure defense got to them and created a lot of opportunities,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “We did a good job of executing. We need better balance in our scoring.
“We had lots of opportunities for others to score, but we didn’t put the ball in the basket.”
Junior guard Jordan Griess added 14 points, while Brooke Hansen grabbed seven rebounds.
BURNS 42, LUSK 29
Lusk…….. 9 9 2 9 — 29
Burns…… 9 17 10 6 — 42
Lusk: Manning 3, Albright 3, R. Krein 14, Krueger 8, Single 1.
Burns: J. Griess 14, Bach 0, J. Barrett 2, Hansen 0, Laguna 0, Sa. Eklund 0, Siebert 0, Kopetsky 0, Kirkbride 4, S. Barrett 0, D. Kaur 22, Sh. Eklund 0.
CHEYENNE — Alli Lickogi scored 15 points and Gillian Mitzel added 12 to help Sheridan beat Cheyenne South 53-31 on Friday.
South was led by Amya Smith’s 11 points. Jordynn Brennan scored 10 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
SHERIDAN 53, SOUTH 31
Sheridan……......... 13 11 21 8 — 53
Cheyenne South….. 2 6 12 11 — 30
Sheridan: Mitzel 12, E. Bilyeu 7, Larsen 7, McMullen 4, Spielman 8, Ligocki 15.
Cheyenne South: Quist 0, M. Montgomery 1, Brennan 10, Ward 2, Smith 11, Williams 6, K. VanTassell 1, Garcia 0.
CHEYENNE — Junior guard Bradie Schlabs scored 33 points and grabbed four steals to help No. 2-ranked Cheyenne East to a 67-58 win over third-ranked Campbell County on Friday.
The Lady Thunderbirds outscored Campbell County 24-17 in the fourth quarter.
“We hit free throws at the end, which was huge for us because (the Camels) are really good,” East coach Eric Westling said.
Senior Boden Liljedahl added 18 points and six assists, while freshman Jade Brown pulled down 12 rebounds and scored 11 points.
EAST 67, CAMPBELL CO. 58
Campbell County… 10 14 17 17 — 58
Cheyenne East…… 17 8 18 24 — 67
Campbell County: Hladky 11, Reimer 9, Neary 8, Riss 4, Kuhbacher 6, Curtis 5, Streitz 9, Robertson 6.
Cheyenne East: DeLong 0, Booth 0, B. Schlabs 33, Haws 2, Cassat 0, E. Fonseca 3, Liljedahl 18, Brown 11.
