Rylee Jo Ward

Rylee Jo Ward

Rylee Jo Ward

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior Reece Halley scored 19 points to help Torrington to a 53-40 win over Burns in an elimination game at the Class 3A East Regional on Saturday morning in Burns.

The Trailblazers also got 12 points from Mattie Jones and 11 from Sierra Allen.

Burns was led by senior Rylee Jo Ward’s 11 points.

“I’m so proud of my kids,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “They battled their hearts out. In the end, we just got bullied on the boards and didn’t make enough baskets.

“I’m so proud of our seniors. They have represented the themselves, their school and their community in a very positive way.”

TORRINGTON 53, BURNS 40

Torrington…… 5 15 18 15 – 53

Burns…… 7 11 14 8 – 40

Torrington: Ma. Moorehouse 8, Hurley 1, West 6, Allen 11, Halley 19, Jones 12.

Burns: J. Griess 4, Smith 5, Love 0, Hansen 0, A. Griess 5, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 3, Mo. Mosley 5, R. Ward 11, A. Eklund 0, Kirkbride 0, D. Kaur 7.

