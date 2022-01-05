Rylee Jo Ward

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 26 points to go with seven steals and five assists to help Burns to a 52-37 victory Thursday at Alliance, Nebraska.

“This was a really, really good team win,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “I’m proud of the defensive effort our team put forward, and that set the tone on the other end.”

Senior DJ Kaur added 12 points for the Broncs (4-7), who host Bridgeport, Nebraska, at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.

BURNS 52, ALLIANCE 37

Burns…… 12 6 17 17 –  52

Alliance…… 8 5 11 13 – 37

Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 2, Love 7, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosley 1, R. Ward 26, A. Eklund 0, Kaur 12.

Alliance: Davis 10, Schnell 3, Stark 2, Seebohm 11, Wood 2, Steegall 7, Hood 2.

