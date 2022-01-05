GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ward scores 26 in Burns win at Alliance Jan 5, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rylee Jo Ward Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – Senior guard Rylee Jo Ward scored 26 points to go with seven steals and five assists to help Burns to a 52-37 victory Thursday at Alliance, Nebraska.“This was a really, really good team win,” Burns coach Barry Ward said. “I’m proud of the defensive effort our team put forward, and that set the tone on the other end.”Senior DJ Kaur added 12 points for the Broncs (4-7), who host Bridgeport, Nebraska, at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11.BURNS 52, ALLIANCE 37Burns…… 12 6 17 17 – 52Alliance…… 8 5 11 13 – 37Burns: J. Griess 0, Smith 2, Love 7, Hansen 0, A. Griess 0, S. Gallegos 0, K. Gallegos 4, Mo. Mosley 1, R. Ward 26, A. Eklund 0, Kaur 12.Alliance: Davis 10, Schnell 3, Stark 2, Seebohm 11, Wood 2, Steegall 7, Hood 2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Cowboys’ top transfer portal needs LHS’ Stucky to play in Under Armour All-America game UW’s ‘Blue Collar Boys’ provide spark from the bench McAnelly flips commitment to Utah Williams, Neyor transfers a sign of things to come if UW doesn’t adapt Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists