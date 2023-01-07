GIRLS WRESTLING: Central girls sixth at Shane Shatto Jan 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Meadow King Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls wrestling team currently sits sixth at the 26-team Shane Shatto Invitational on Friday in Douglas.Central’s Trona Bates (105 pounds), Abby Vroman (115) and Meadow King (145) all advanced to the semifinals. King was 2-0 with a pair of pins.Burns-Pine Bluffs’ CharlieMarie Jackson (155) and Rihana Tillman (155) both won one bout to advance to the semis.East junior Gracin Goff picked up a pin in 2 minutes, 48 seconds at 190 pounds. South senior Hannah Soden notched a pin in her lone bout to advance to the semis at 125 pounds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wrestling Bout Semi Sport Shane Shatto Invitational Team Pin Cheyenne Central Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2022 UW Basketball Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Taylor column: Like it or not, Barstool Sports boosted the Cowboys' brand No. 22 New Mexico fights off Wyoming to remain unbeaten Cowboys down to 9 scholarship players vs. San Diego State GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kaur sets record in Burns win Riverton hands Central its first loss of the season Local Briefs Laramie County prepares to update voter rolls Cheyenne shooting suspect arrested for attempted murder Gov. Gordon proclaims Jan. 22-28 as "Wyoming School Choice Week" USDA invests $2 million to expand infrastructure on the Wind River Reservation CFD Old West Museum announces murder mystery dinner 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards winners announced AARP Wyoming to offers online fitness classes in 2023 Geese in Cheyenne test positive for avian influenza Public invited to help plan Habitat's Jump into Jewels fundraiser AARP meeting to outline legislation of interest to seniors Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide Updated Dec 27, 2022