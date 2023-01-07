Meadow King

 Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls wrestling team currently sits sixth at the 26-team Shane Shatto Invitational on Friday in Douglas.

Central’s Trona Bates (105 pounds), Abby Vroman (115) and Meadow King (145) all advanced to the semifinals. King was 2-0 with a pair of pins.


